U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, who represents Virginia’s 6th Congressional District, voted against the $1.7 trillion government funding bill that passed the House of Representatives on Dec. 24.
The bill sought to avoid a partial federal government shutdown and provided an additional $45 billion to the war effort in Ukraine.
In a press release, Cline, a Republican, referred to the bill as a “$1.7 trillion spending spree.”
“[The] Democrats’ bloated omnibus spending spree represents what’s wrong with Washington: a 4,000+ page, over $1.7 trillion government funding deal we are forced to vote on at the last minute,” Cline said in the release.
Cline, who was elected to a third term in November, will begin representing the Winchester area at the start of 2023 when redistricting takes effect. The area is currently part of the 10th Congressional District.
In the press release, Cline expressed concerns about the nation’s debt ceiling. He said the $1.7 trillion legislation would not ease inflation but worsen it.
“That’s why I voted against this bill — because the American people who elected us deserve a Congress that spends responsibly, not more than we can afford. Americans have to live within their means, while Congress spends and spends with money we don’t have,” Cline said.
Nine House Republicans broke ranks to push the massive bill for fiscal 2023 through the chamber, while the Senate voted 68-29. The House vote was largely along party lines, 225-201.
President Biden has said he will sign the $1.7 trillion bill.
The bill, heavily negotiated in the House and Senate, includes $858 billion in defense spending, bans TikTok on federal government devices, and increases aid for students with disabilities as well as increases housing for those fleeing domestic violence and veterans. It includes provisions to reform the Electoral Count Act and will provide around $40 billion in disaster relief to communities beleaguered by droughts, hurricanes and wildfires.
A recap of the mammoth legislation can be found at https://www.appropriations.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/HIGHLIGHTS%20DOCUMENT%20FY%2023.pdf
