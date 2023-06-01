Arguing it does not do enough to rein in federal spending, Rep. Ben Cline (R-6th) on Wednesday voted against a bill to suspend the nation's debt ceiling that passed the U.S. House with support from a bipartisan coalition.
The House's 314-117 vote sends the bill to the Senate, where leaders hope to get the legislation onto President Joe Biden's desk by a Monday deadline, when the federal government is expected to run out money to pay its bills, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Opposing votes came from 71 Republicans and 46 Democrats.
The bill — known as the "Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023" — would suspend the debt limit through Jan. 1, 2025, cap some federal spending, and impose new work requirements on some older Americans who receive food aid. Raising the borrowing limit would allow the U.S. government to avoid the looming prospect of a catastrophic default on the nation's debt.
The legislation is the result of negotiations between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California). But lawmakers on both sides of the aisle expressed discontent Wednesday with what some have described as a "bad deal."
The debt ceiling is the amount of money the U.S government is able to borrow, now set at $31.4 trillion
Cline, the Shenandoah Valley's representative, signaled he would not support the bill prior to the vote, indicating it veered too far from the initial bill — "the Limit, Save, Grow Act" — that the Republican-led House passed more than a month ago.
"I came to Washington four years ago to drain the Swamp, not to make it deeper. That's why I CANNOT in good conscience vote for a roughly $4 trillion debt increase 'deal,' which can only be characterized as a capitulation to the Liberal Left," Cline tweeted Wednesday. "I will continue fighting for the people of Virginia’s Sixth District to cut inflation-fueling federal spending, end the trillion-dollar deficits, and reduce spiraling debt that have resulted in untold financial hardship for the American people."
Members of the House Freedom Caucus, which Cline belongs to, held a press conference earlier in the week taking an official position on the bill and argued it failed to "hold the line" and was not a good deal. Freedom Caucus members have said they want deeper cuts in spending.
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office has said the current debt limit deal would result in $1.5 trillion in savings over a decade. Reuters recently reported this falls below the $4.8 trillion in savings found in Republicans' "Limit, Save, Grow Act."
"Joe Biden’s policies have put America on a race to the bottom, and his debt limit agreement further rewards business-as-usual,” said Cline in a May 31 media release. “The American people and Virginia's Sixth District demand and deserve fundamental change in how Washington operates. That’s why I voted no on this deal.”
Democrats and Republicans alike have expressed discontent regarding the 99-page bill.
Democrats have decried the new work requirements the bill imposes for certain federal food programs. And some progressive Democrats are frustrated that President Biden negotiated with House Republicans over the debt ceiling rather than invoking the 14th amendment.
Forty of the 46 Democratic "no" votes came from the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Roll Call reported, while about half of the 71 Republican dissenting votes came from the House Freedom Caucus. Republicans narrowly control the House with a 222-213 majority. Those supporting the bill included 149 Republicans and 165 Democrats.
Senate leaders have said they hope to have the legislation enacted before the weekend.
Republican Ben Cline is always happy to give benefits to billionaires. But he regularly votes against the interests of the regular people here in the Shenandoah Valley.
