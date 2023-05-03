Rep. Ben Cline (R-Botetourt) is urging President Biden to negotiate with Republicans in the ongoing standoff between House Republicans and the president over the nation's debt ceiling.
In a press release dated April 26, Cline said, "It’s time Democrats finally do their job and come to the negotiating table. President Biden and the Deficit-Loving D.C. Democrats’ inflationary spending has worked to increase our national debt to unsustainable levels."
House Republicans last week passed a package that would raise the borrowing cap by $1.5 trillion, but the bill also includes measures such as major spending cuts and other conservative priorities that Democrats are unlikely to support. The White House has insisted for several months that Biden would only accept an unconditional raising of the debt limit with no strings attached.
A failure to raise the debt limit to allow for greater borrowing authority would likely have major economic impacts for the nation as well as rock global markets, economists have warned. The debt ceiling is the amount of money the U.S. government can borrow. It's currently set at $31 trillion.
The U.S. could default on its obligations as soon as June 1, according to a projection released Monday by the Treasury Department, spelling out a looming deadline.
Media outlets reported Tuesday morning that Biden has invited House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) among other congressional leaders to the White House next week to discuss the debt ceiling.
"While Biden has no plan to avoid debt default, House Republicans are committed to a reasonable, responsible, and sensible solution to our Nation’s debt crisis that would limit Washington’s irresponsible spending, save taxpayer dollars, and grow the American economy," Cline said in the media release.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is calling the bill the "Default on America Act" and said it would be "dead upon arrival" in the Senate.
"Speaker McCarthy has surrendered to the far-right extremist members of his caucus, and the Default on America (DOA) Act is their crown jewel," Schumer tweeted Monday. "House Republicans sent a hard-right ransom note to the American people."
The bill the House passed along party lines, dubbed the "Limit Save, Grow Act of 2023," would include spending cuts, impose a 1% year growth cap on federal spending, block Biden's student loan forgiveness program, raise the age limit from 50 to 56 on work requirements to receive federal food aid from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and roll back green energy tax credits for companies that invest in clean energy.
Republicans like Cline contend the plan would help save taxpayer dollars and build the economy. Democrats have largely blasted it, as well as the willingness of Republicans to negotiate over the debt limit.
(1) comment
Cline is a disgrace. Republicans have no plans
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.