WINCHESTER — There was a lot of interest Saturday in Frances Clark's former home in Winchester.
In the 1950s and early 1960s, Clark rented space in a two-story, single-family house at 608 S. Kent St. She lived there with the home's owner, Hilda Hensley, after Hensley's daughter and Clark's best friend, country music singer Patsy Cline, moved out to find fame and fortune.
The house was at the center of Saturday's Patsy Cline Block Party, a community event staged by the Winchester-based nonprofit Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc. that drew hundreds of people to the city of Cline's birth. This was the 10th anniversary of the block party, which had been an annual event until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of last year's festivities.
Clark sat in a chair next to the house where a young Cline, whose birth name was Virginia Patterson Hensley, lived with her mother, brother and sister from 1948 to 1953. Cline moved out after marrying her first husband, Gerald Cline, but returned whenever the two of them were arguing, which was quite often.
Clark said Cline also visited the home frequently after moving to Nashville, Tennessee, with her second husband, Charlie Dick, whom she married in 1957 after divorcing Gerald Cline. Whenever the singer came back home to visit her mother on South Kent Street, she usually brought along Dick and their two children, Julie and Randy.
On Saturday morning, Clark, who still lives in Winchester, sat next to Julie, who is now a 63-year-old grandmother of 10 with the married name of Fudge.
"I love being back," Julie Fudge, who lives in Joelton, Tennessee, said Saturday as a growing line of Cline's fans waited to meet her. "I always do everything I can to be here this time of year."
Fudge said it was wonderful to reunite with Clark, who shared story after story of her experiences with Cline in Winchester.
"I took a ride with her in her first car," Clark said. That ride ended badly, though, when a truck slammed on its brakes and Cline hit the rear of the vehicle. "She ran into him and busted the radiator. She got out and, oh, she was cussing that man."
Clark also recalled the day of Cline's burial on March 10, 1963, five days after the world-famous singer died in a plane crash in Tennessee. Dick wanted to go to the service in Shenandoah Memorial Park near Winchester but little Randy, who was just 2 years old, wasn't feeling well. Clark told Dick to be with his wife and she would stay behind to babysit the toddler, who she said was very fussy because he seemingly sensed that his mother was never coming home.
"I held him in the chair until he went to sleep," Clark said.
When she tried to lay him in a crib a few hours later, "he just cried and cried." A neighbor saw what was happening and chastised Clark, telling her that's what she got for spoiling the child.
"I told her, 'Lady, right now his mother is being put in the ground,'" Clark said. "I felt like bopping her."
Back then, it was not unusual for the people of Winchester to treat Cline unkindly. When she was getting her start as a country music singer in and around the city, Cline preferred individuality over conformity and saw no need to bend to the community's conservative standards for women of the 1950s. Coupled with the fact she was a divorcee, Cline developed an unwarranted reputation locally and was frequently treated as an outcast. Even though she was one of the most well-known singers in the world with now-classic hits including "Walkin' After Midnight," "Crazy," "Sweet Dreams" and "She's Got You," Cline was never embraced by the city where she was raised until many years after her death.
When Clark was asked how Winchester treated Cline, she sat up and exclaimed, "Bad! They were jealous."
Local attitudes about Cline began to change in the 1980s and '90s when fans started making pilgrimages to Winchester to see her home and grave. In 1998, Celebrating Patsy Cline was created to preserve her legacy.
When Hilda Hensley died in 1998, Celebrating Patsy Cline purchased her former house at 608 S. Kent St. and, in 2011, opened it to the public as a museum called the Patsy Cline Historic House.
A highlight of Saturday's block party on South Kent Street was a ceremony commemorating the house's Jan. 13 designation as a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. Department of the Interior. Karen Helm, president of Celebrating Patsy Cline, said it was the first opportunity the organization had to celebrate the distinction because the house had been closed to the public all of last year and most of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the Patsy Cline Block Party, small groups were allowed to tour the house on Saturday. Among those standing in line was 8-year-old Silas Fout of Winchester, who admitted his only familiarity with Cline was hearing his moms, Ali and Jenny May, singing her songs at home.
Ali May said she grew up listening to Cline's music, but it wasn't until recently that "something clicked" and she found herself wanting to learn as much as she could about the singer.
"I've been really excited to come here and check this out," she said.
Richard and Clara Crider of Berryville were attending their third Patsy Cline Block Party. This time, they brought along friends Harold and Mary Cross of Marshall, who said they were looking forward to touring Cline's house for the first time.
"I was brought up on old-time country music and I love Patsy Cline," Mary Cross said.
"'Walkin' After Midnight' is my favorite," Clara Crider added.
Helm said she was thrilled by the strong turnout for Saturday's Patsy Cline Block Party, noting that 200 people had already shown up within the first hour of the six-hour event.
