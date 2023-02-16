Rep. Ben Cline (R-6th) held his first Winchester town hall Tuesday, giving residents a chance to hear about some of the issues capturing headlines in Washington and answering questions from a sizeable crowd at Piccadilly's Public House.
Cline defeated Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis with some ease in November and began representing the Winchester area at the start of the year as a result of redistricting.
Yet Winchester is one of the cities in the 6th District, which stretches along the Interstate 81 corridor to Roanoke, that he did not win.
"My goal is to hear from a wide range of people, and I want to have town halls in places I didn't win," Cline said. "Each region in my district is unique, each county has its own set of issues, and I want to hear from Winchester today. The issues I want to take with me to Washington are the ones that resonate with my constituents."
For about 30 minutes, Cline touched on several of his legislative priorities including reining in federal spending, shrinking the size of the government, ramping up security at the U.S-Mexico border, restoring "energy independence" and the elimination of "woke policies" that lead to increased spending.
Critical of the Biden administration, he said the president "gave us a lot of whoppers in that State of the Union. But we called him out on those whoppers, and people say, 'Oh, you have behave yourselves a little bit.' Well, we're not going going to wait when the president lies to the American people,'" a reference to the heckling Biden faced from some Republican members of Congress during his recent State of the Union address.
The town hall was lively, with partisan tensions among attendees sometimes interrupting the proceedings, though Cline devoted considerable time and effort to answering each question. Periodically, someone's question would become briefly inaudible because of another person's shouting.
In his opening remarks, Cline spoke at length about fiscal responsibility. Of the work he and other Republicans have targeted since coming into the majority in the House of Representatives in the 117th Congress, he said, "We're committed to balancing the budget without touching Social Security and Medicare. We're going to restore the fiscal integrity to this nation that has been cast away in recent years."
"The most impactful bill the House could put forward right now to address inflation would be to restore energy independence in the country," Cline said. "That involves aggressively increasing the amount of domestic exploration for oil and natural gas. And when it comes to drilling on federal land, we need to maximize the use of the leasing process."
Cline was asked whether he supports additional funding to Ukraine, a topic that has divided some Republicans of late. He said he is willing to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, but not until previously allocated funds — $113 billion was approved by Congress last year, according to the Committee for a Responsible Budget, a bipartisan organization that tracks congressional spending — is accounted for.
"Not a penny more until we know where the previous money has been spent. Ukraine is in crisis, and we want to be helpful," Cline said. "We need to track every dollar that has been spent thus far before having the conversation about whether additional money should be spent. We have to make sure we support Ukraine in the right way, and that's what I'm committed to."
Cline said he believes the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan — which he described as "shoddy" — largely fueled the war in Ukraine because it "sent a message that the nation was weak and was not going to stand up, and Vladmir Putin saw that and acted based on that."
Cline continued: "This crisis (the war in Ukraine) came about in large part because of the way this president withdrew from Afghanistan."
The next topic was partisanship in government.
"Frankly, one of my concerns is the lack of civility in our government. It's unfortunate, sir, have been a real rock-thrower in that process," a man in the audience said. "Why not promote a little commonality with others in the chamber and not just be the rock thrower from the Freedom Caucus? There are so many things you stand for, so many things that I am opposed to."
Cline cited several of the opportunities he's had to work across the aisle with other members of Congress, including a bill he introduced this year that allows veterans more flexibility to use their GI Bill benefits so they would be able to open small businesses. Cline drew a wave of applause.
Cline distinguished between criticizing the president and members of his own chamber. He said he is willing to openly criticize one but not the other.
"I am trying to solve problems. I will not hesitate because he (the president) is the leader of that branch to criticize his actions on behalf of the people I represent when they, the majority of them, hold a very different view. Some may say it is not civil, but I say it is exactly who it should be addressed to. I will not criticize my compatriots in the House for representing their district," Cline said.
Among other topics discussed were insider trading by politicians, the push to make child care more affordable, the debt ceiling — where some speakers commended Cline's view of the matter (he doesn't support raising it) — and climate change, as well as heightened development pressure within the city limits of Winchester. One man raised concerns about big pharma.
Cline was asked about the string of mass shootings in the U.S. — 71 this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive — and whether he and fellow Republicans would consider restricting assault-style weapons to prevent mass shootings.
"You may call it a crisis of gun violence, but I call it a crisis of violence. I am a defender of the Constitution. This country has a problem with violence, and we have to find a way, and mental health services are the way, to help people not resort to violence," said Cline.
Winchester Sheriff William Sales attended the town hall and thanked Cline for hosting the event.
"He's here. He wants to keep the things that are good good and it seems like he is open to working on the things that need to be worked on. Good luck to you. You're a good man who is doing it the right way," Sales said.
