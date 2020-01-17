The Clorox Company’s plans to open a cat litter manufacturing plant in Berkeley County, West Virginia, should have minimal traffic impact on Frederick County, says Clorox Vice President of Product Supply Michael Holly.
The facility would be just over the state line in the Tabler Station Business Park, about 13.5 miles northeast of a site in the Clear Brook area of Frederick County that the company originally tapped for the project.
But last year’s proposal for a 100,000-square-foot cat litter manufacturing facility at 668 Quarry Road in Frederick County did not move forward, largely over concerns from neighbors about increased truck traffic on the area’s rural roads and the plant hurting the community’s rural character and property values. The facility was slated to create about 100 jobs and generate about $500,000 in annual revenue for Frederick County, with a 2021 opening date. Clorox initially eyed that site because it’s next door to Carmeuse Lime & Stone, a limestone quarry. Clorox uses limestone in its cat litter products.
In May, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 to deny a Comprehensive Plan amendment to help accommodate water and sewer services for the facility.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and former Back Creek Supervisor Gary Lofton were the only supervisors to vote in favor of amending the Comprehensive Plan.
After the vote, Lofton speculated that the plant could locate in neighboring Berkeley County, with that jurisdiction reaping the tax revenue and Frederick County getting added truck traffic at the limestone quarry with none of the financial benefits.
Lofton, who did not seek re-election to the board in November, told The Star on Thursday that Clorox could now send an unlimited number of trucks to the quarry from the Berkeley County location.
He said Frederick County may “reap the harvest of our non-action.”
But Holly said on Thursday that Clorox plans to use Winchester and Western Railroad to transport most of its raw materials from the quarry to the proposed Berkeley County plant. He said transporting the limestone by rail would result in 75% less greenhouse emissions than if they were transported by truck. By using rail, he said there should be minimal traffic impact on Clear Brook-area residents.
Still, Lofton regrets the board shooting down Clorox’s Frederick County proposal before the company could even submit a rezoning application and proffers.
“We get no tax revenue from Clorox,” Lofton said. “We get no money put toward any transportation improvements there [in Clear Brook]. So we’ve lost in a couple of ways. It’s very disappointing to me that we didn’t give them or any other manufacturer or industrial user the ability to come in and say, ‘Here’s what we want to do, we know you have concerns and here’s how we are going to address those concerns,’ and let the board decide that the issues or the problems far outweigh any benefit that the company could have brought.”
DeHaven said it’s hard to predict how the Berkeley County plant might impact Frederick County, saying it’s “a little premature” to discuss the matter until more details are known.
