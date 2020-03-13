The following are local nonprofit events or shops that have been canceled, postponed or closed due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
NAACP meeting
The monthly Winchester Frederick Clarke NAACP Executive and Mass meetings scheduled for Saturday at Highland Presbyterian Church, have been canceled.
SATs at Clarke County High School
The SATs scheduled for Saturday at Clarke County High School have been canceled. A tentative make-up date of March 28 has been reserved. Students will be contacted by the College Board with regard to this change.
Treasure Box Thrift Shop
In an effort to be “better safe than sorry,” the Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church on Boscawen Street is closing temporarily. The shop will revisit this decision on a weekly basis and keep its customers informed.
Housing Summit
The Housing Summit, scheduled for today at Shenandoah University, will be postponed until further notice, according to information from the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury
Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury, a life care community off North Frederick Pike, has canceled its next Bistro Concert, scheduled for March 20.
Officials at SVWC will re-evaluate whether to hold public events during April.
Harlem Globetrotters
The Harlem Globetrotters event scheduled to take place March 19 will not be held at Shenandoah University’s James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center. SU is canceling all large events until at least March 29. Organizers are working to reschedule the event.
Handley Regional Library
Handley Regional Library System has canceled the following two programs for Friday: Little Noon Music — originally scheduled for noon at Bowman Library — and Adult Game Night — originally scheduled for 6 p.m. at Handley Library.
Recovery’s Got Talent
The Recovery’s Got Talent show scheduled for March 28 has been postponed. Organizers are trying to reschedule.
If your nonprofit group has canceled or postponed an event, email rtaylor@winchesterstar.com.
