WINCHESTER — Labor Day is Monday. Government offices, banks and many public buildings are closed.
Here is a list of some closings and schedule changes for next week:
• The City of Winchester administrative offices are closed on Monday.
• WinTran routes are canceled on Monday. Service resumes on Tuesday.
• Monday’s recycling collection is rescheduled for Wednesday. Yard Waste is canceled on Wednesday.
• Jim Barnett Park Rec Center is closed on Labor Day; however, the outdoor pool will be open regular hours. Monday is the last day for the outdoor pool 2020 season. The indoor pool will open Tuesday 8 with limited capacity and designated times for lap swim, general swim and fitness classes.
• The Joint Judicial Center is closed on Monday.
• Metered parking in Old Town Winchester is always free on weekends and designated holidays including Labor Day.
• Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center, located at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to greet and assist residents and visitors.
• City buildings will reopen to the public on Tuesday and will resume normal business hours.
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, residents and businesses are encouraged to Skip the Trip and continue using the online services and drop boxes and contact staff by email or phone whenever possible. Visit https://www.winchesterva.gov/reopening-information for more details about online services, office locations (some have moved), new procedures, and more.
If a visit is necessary, remember to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and stay home if you are sick.
• All three branches of the Handley Regional Library System are closed on Monday and will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
• All Frederick County government offices are closed. Town offices of Stephens City and Middletown are closed.
• All Clarke County government offices are closed. Town offices of Berryville and Boyce are closed.
• Frederick County Landfill and citizen convenience sites are closed.
• Belle Grove Plantation south of Middletown is closed.
