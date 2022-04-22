WINCHESTER — Shane Rose and his group played in shirts bought on the apparel website “U Suck at Golf,” but there was nothing to complain about on Friday at the Virginia Business Systems Shenandoah Apple Blossom Golf Classic.
Rose and Kevin LeVan of Stephenson and playing partners Chris Johansen and JT Rose played in matching black shirts with pink and green azaleas on them, and completed the ensemble with green shorts at the annual event held on The Rock course at the Rock Harbor Golf Course.
“We got them 100 percent just for the tournament,” Shane Rose said. “It’s the Apple Blossom, and pink and green is the way to go. They’re azaleas, so they put them out for Masters, but we figured we’d get them.”
And as Rose pointed out, their group “didn’t totally suck.” The group finished second in the second of three flights with a captain’s choice score of 62. There were 24 teams of four for a total of 96 golfers, with eight teams in each flight.
The overall winning score came from the group featuring the former and current presidents of Walter & Walter Insurance Agency in Winchester. Ron Walter, an 80-year-old retiree, his son Brian, 51, Jack Clauser (30, of Winchester, formerly of Philadelphia) and Justin Moseley combined for six eagles, including ones on all four par-5s, and recorded a 52 to win by one shot.
They couldn’t have asked for a better performance, or better weather given the recent cold. The temperature hit 70 on Friday.
“It was a beautiful day,” Clauser said.
It was no surprise they played well either. Brian Walter is a member at Rock Harbor, and Clauser plays with him two or three times a week and participates in a league in Winchester.
“We play 20, 30 tournaments a year,” Brian Walter said.
Ron Walter said he took full advantage of his age on Friday.
“I got to play from the green tees,” said Ron with a laugh. “That helped me out.”
Former Shenandoah University baseball player David Divine played in a group that also shot a 62.
The 36-year-old Danville native, current Stephens City resident and former catcher loved the opportunity to play with his friends, though one was absent. SU assistant baseball coach Nick Sborz (class of 2006) was originally supposed to play but couldn’t fit it in between games in Elizabethtown (Pa) on Thursday and Lynchburg on Saturday.
T.J. Young — who works for one of the tournament sponsors, Virasec IT Support Services in Frederick County — Josh Ussel of Winchester and Charles Savary joined Divine on Friday.
“T.J., Charles and I all live in the same neighborhood, and we play golf together at least twice a month,” said Divine, a physical therapist with Virginia Healthcare Services who received his bachelor’s degree in 2007 and got his doctorate degree in physical therapy in 2010, both from SU. “We actually just got back from a golf trip where we took 20 guys down to Williamsburg.
“There were some good shots today, for sure, but the turn toward the warm weather, being able to take a day off from work, and enjoying time with friends, that was the highlight for me.”
Ussel, 43, said it was his first time competing in the Apple Blossom Tournament. When Young said his company was sponsoring the tournament, Ussel jumped at the chance to play.
“It was a great day to play golf,” Ussel said. “There were no hole-in-ones today or anything, but it was a beautiful day to be outside.”
General manager and club pro Curt Corey just started at Rock Harbor two weeks ago, and he was pleased by the responses to the tournament.
“We had lots of compliments with how we set up,” Corey said.
