BERRYVILLE — Free clothing and household items will be available to needy Clarke County residents today and Saturday.
The 12th annual Clothing Exchange & Giveaway sponsored by Emmaus Church will be held at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds on West Main Street just west of Berryville. A "senior shopping" event for people ages 55 and older will be held from 9 a.m. to noon today. The giveaway will be open to the public from 5-8 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
"Everything is completely free," said coordinator Debbie Mason. "There are no charges at all."
And, "we don't check ID," Mason said, although it's hoped that only people who really need the items will take advantage of them.
The only thing that organizers really ask of visitors, she said, is that they don't resell items they take home.
Donated clothing for men, women, children and infants will be available. The gently-used but clean clothing will be for "all seasons," including winter, Mason said.
Housewares, furniture and baby items also will be among available items, she said.
Clothing will be available inside the homemaking building at the fairgrounds. Other items will be available in the horticulture building.
Mason said Emmaus Church sponsors the giveaway each year because it realizes some county residents have little to no income and need the items.
"It's a way to help each other," she said, "and show the love of Jesus" as churches are called to do.
The event wouldn't be possible, however, without support from various churches, numerous volunteers and the Ruritan Club, which lets the church use the fairgrounds for the sale each year at no charge, Mason emphasized.
Overall, "it's a community event," she said.
The giveaway usually is held each year in June. This year's event was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mason said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.