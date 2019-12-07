SHAWNEELAND — The Clowser Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is trying to restore the exterior of the historic Clowser House at 152 Tomahawk Trail in Shawneeland.
The Clowser House is documented as predating the Civil War and, according to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, may be 250 years old. The county-owned structure is being leased to the Clowser Foundation, which fought to preserve the building from demolition in 2016.
The foundation is now soliciting donations to paint the building’s exterior with breathable paint and replace the shutters and front door, which are in poor condition. The project is estimated to cost $5,000-$7,000.
“One of the things we thought was important about saving the house, is that it is a very concrete historical link to that early frontier era,” said foundation member Bob Stieg. “We’ve lost a lot of the buildings associated with the frontier period and sort of use the house as a basis for talking about who was out here in western Frederick County. What were the military activities that happened nearby and in that immediate vicinity during the French and Indian War?”
The historic building was named for Johann Heinrich and Anna Marie Clowser, who are said to be buried near the house.
The Clowsers and their children were early American settlers. According to an account in “Shenandoah Valley Pioneers and Their Descendants” by T.K. Cartmell, the family was traveling from their home in Clowser Gap to White’s Fort in Frederick County when they were attacked by Native Americans on June 1, 1764.
Johann Heinrich and two of his sons were murdered that day, while Anna Marie, three of her daughters and an infant were taken captive. A few days later, as the Clowser women were being transferred, the Native Americans butchered the youngest child.
After living for six months in a Native American town, Anna Marie Clowser and her daughters were released from captivity and returned home safely. The girls grew up in their old neighborhood, married and settled there with their families.
Their father’s land was inherited by Henry Clowser, the only surviving male in the family, who was 4 years old at the time of the attacks.
The Clowser Foundation has partnered with other historical organizations to give area residents tours of the Clowser House Property, which includes a nearby cemetery where Johann Heinrich and Anna Marie Clowser are believed to have been buried. The tours do not take people inside the house, as the building was deemed unsafe six years ago due to its deteriorating back wall and proximity to the Lake Cherokee dam. While the wall was repaired by the foundation in 2017, the building is still considered uninhabitable because it is in the Dam Inundation Zone — an area that would flood if the dam breaks.
Clowser Foundation President Larry Allen Clowser Webb, a descendant of the Clowser family, hopes that the restoration of the building is complete by June, when the foundation holds its annual memorial service for the Clowser family.
“Not only does [the house] add to the beauty of the entrance of Shawneeland, but this is our family home,” Webb said. “And being a Clowser, we wanted this house to be done properly. A lot of the problems we had in the past, is because the attention wasn’t put into repairing it and keeping it in good shape. And we want to make sure it is done right this time.”
Donations to the restoration can be made at clowserfoundation.org or mailed to 152 Tomahawk Trail, Winchester, Virginia 22602.
