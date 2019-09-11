Hawthorne Garden Club
Hawthorne Garden Club will attend the joint meeting of Garden Clubs Luncheon on Thursday at the Winchester Church of God, 2080 North Frederick Pike. The sale table will open at 9:30 a.m. and the program begins at 10:30 a.m. Grace Morris, president of the Shenandoah Designers Guild as well as a Master Flower Show judge, will speak and demonstrate Botanical Arts. Members may contribute a mason jar centerpiece for credit only. Be there by 10 a.m. to place the centerpieces. Joan Dickinson will serve as hostess.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The Sept. 3 North/South winners were: Phil and Pat Mower, first; Steve and Linda Straight, second. East/West winners were: Judy Montague and Martin Janowitz, first; Virginia Fluet and Gerard O’Malley, second.
The Sept. 7 North/South winners were: Robert and Ilonka McNeill, first; Virginia Connelly and Claudia Reppert, second. East/West winners were: Stephen Montague and Colin Steele, first; Ann Grisdale and Susan Fleming, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee
The Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee will hold a Democratic Postcard and Debate Watch Party from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday at Los Toltecos restaurant in Delco Plaza. Join fellow activists to write postcards to citizens and then remain with the Progressive Group to watch as Democratic 2020 presidential candidates share their vision of the United States during the Thursday night debate.
Glen Burnie Garden Club
The Glen Burnie Garden Club will meet Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the Winchester Church of God for the Joint Garden Club meeting. At 10:45 a.m. Grace Morris will give a speech on Botanical Arts. Lunch is at noon. Committee 1 will bring sandwiches, Committee 2 salads, Committee 3 desserts and Committee 4 baked goods for the sale. No exhibits.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at noon today at the Clarion Inn Conference Center. The speaker will be Major Al Sibert with the Winchester Sheriff’s office, who will speak about his experience at Ground Zero and the Pentagon after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church. The guest speaker will be Chief Neal White of the Berryville Police Department.
All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
German Lunch Bunch
The German Lunch Bunch will meet on Monday at 12:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral restaurant in Winchester. Newcomers welcome.
Alpha Omega — ESA Intl.
Alpha Omega # 2060, Epsilon Sigma Alpha, International will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at Donato’s Touch of Italy on U.S. 522 North. President Priscilla Browning will preside and distribute yearbooks detailing activities for the fiscal year. On Oct. 5, Browning will attend a Leadership Conference on the state level in Richmond.
Apple Valley Needle Threaders
The Apple Valley Needle Threaders will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the VFW Post 9760, 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. It is the annual “Getting to Know You” meeting — a chance for novice or experienced quilters to visit and join AVNT. After the business meeting, show and tell, and meet and greet activities, there will be a big fabric sale. For more information, email avntquilters@gmail.com
Shenandoah Knitting Guild
The Shenandoah Knitting Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at First Christian Church,75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester to learn about the Jogless Jog and the Russian Joinmethods. Go to http://shenandoahknittingguild.org for more information.
Women’s Club of Clarke County
The Woman’s Club of Clarke County will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at Berryville Baptist Church. The agenda includes the upcoming bake sale and a discussion and vote on the 2020 budget. Nominations for 2020 officers will be proposed.
Guest speaker will be Allison Ritter, owner of the Tea Cart. Scheduled hostesses are Maureen Atkinson, Rosalind Longerbeam, Alice Hummer and Betty Wiley. For more information, call 540-955-4491.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday for the monthly education meeting at the Blandy Farm library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Guest speaker Elizabeth Cromer, regional state bee inspector, will speak on “What You Need To Know to Keep Bees in Virginia and End of Summer Apiary Chores.”
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room. Guest speaker will be Jenny Callis, director of the Highland Food Pantry. Visitors are welcome to attend. For more information about the club, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room. The speaker will be Kristina Hagman, who will tell us about her life and her book, “Eternal Party.”
Guests and visiting Rotarians welcome. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
