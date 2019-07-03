Disabled American Veterans
The Disabled American Veterans will meet at 7:30 tonight at the Cherry Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive. Call Leroy Lovett at 540-667-6327 for more information. New members welcome.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS will meet at 7 p.m. July 11 at the Blandy Farm library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Guest speaker, Sam Comfort, will be giving a talk about “Treatment-free Beekeeping — How I Do It.” Attend if you are interested in beekeeping, or would like more information about the club. Visitors are always welcome.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The June 24 winners were George Caley and Bill Sharp and Ben Price and Rose Trochlil, tied for first and second.
The June 25 North/South winners were: J. David Grier and Dagmar Loose, first; Brian Leonard and Mariellen Schwentker, second. East/West winners were: Judy Montague and Martin Janowitz, first; John Monroe and Bill Singer, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Town and Country Garden Club
The Town and Country Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. July 16 at the Berryville Presbyterian Church, 123 W. Main Street in Berryville. National Garden Club Accredited Flower Show Judge Susan Creasy will be the featured speaker. Creasy will judge the members July arrangement, “Seeing Double.” Members will use two similar containers, fresh flowers and fresh foliage to make the arrangement. In addition, she will speak on the elements and principles of floral design. The month’s specimen for members is a hydrangea. For more information, call Marilyn at 540-313-7520.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room. Guest speaker will be D. Craig Morcom with First Bank & Trust. Guests and visiting Rotarians are welcome. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room. Guest speaker will be Bryan Lloyd for the “European Festival” with Valley Health. Visitors welcome. For more information, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Veteran Service Representative
The Veteran Service Representative will be at VFW Post 9760, 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville on the second Wednesday of each month from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. to help any veteran needing assistance dealing with the Veteran’s Administration.
SV Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house, 2921 Grace St. in Winchester. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us. Visitors welcome.
Apple Valley Needle Threaders
The Apple Valley Needle Threaders meets the second Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the VFW Post 9760, 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. The program will be a lecture by Marisela Rumberg. She will share her passion for the “Zentangle” and suggest how we can incorporate “Zentangles” into quilting. For more information, email avntquilters@gmail.com.
Information session on Clarke County Fair
Clarke County Parks and Recreation and Town and Country Garden Club of Berryville are hosting a free community meeting prior to the Clarke County Fair in August to better prepare those interested in submitting arrangements and specimens at the fair this year.
Garden Club members Joyce Cosby and Linda Lawson will be presenting “Enhance your Floral Design and Specimen Submissions to the Fair” at 7 p.m. June 30 at the Clarke County Parks and Recreation Building.
All those interested in an informative evening (regardless of whether you are submitting to the Fair) are invited to attend! The program will focus on guidelines for judging plant materials, grooming, conditioning, and staging entries for fair exhibits.
Free and open to the public. Refreshments and door prizes. For more information, call 540-678-8753.
