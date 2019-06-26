Kiwanis Club of Winchester
Winchester Kiwanis will meet at noon today at the Clarion Conference Center. The guest speaker will be Brandon Thomas with the Winchester Rescue Mission.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today, at the Berryville Presbyterian Church. The program for the Rotary Club of Clarke County will be Rabbi Scott Sperling – Valley Interfaith Council. All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at (540) 533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club. The club will install new officers and board members.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The June 17 winners were: Rose Trochlil, first; Larry Graham and Gerard O'Malley, second.
The June 18 North/South winners were: Stephen Montague and Larry Graham, first; J. David Grier and Dagmar Loose, second. East/West winners were: Frank Doub and Bill Grewe, first; George Caley and Milan Majarov, second.
The June 22 North/South winners were: Virginia Connelly and Claudia Reppert, first; Jim and Kathy Arbogast, second. East/West winners were: Barbara Richard and Vicken Kalbian, first; Ann Hawkins-Viau and Helen Sperry, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
SV Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house, 2921 Grace St. in Winchester. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us. Visitors welcome.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
NARFE Chapter 180 (National Active & Retired Federal Employees) will meet Friday at 11:30 a.m. at Clarion Inn & Conference Center, 711 Millwood Ave. Following a buffet breakfast, there will be a program and business meeting. This month's program will be "Feed Sacks and Chicken Linen: Reflections of a Bygone Era" by Nancy Thompson of Berryville. Ms. Thompson is a retired home economist with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, an avid quilter, and an enthusiastic collector of feed sacks and other textile bags. Prospective members are welcome to attend and may email Ken at swede1952@aol.com for information.
NARFE continues to raise money for Alzheimer's research by sponsoring a bus trip in August to see "South Pacific" at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in Fredericksburg and by selling tickets for a chance to win one of three wine-themed gift baskets to be given away in October. For trip information, call Mary at 540-869-7656. For basket information, email Sharon at ilov2lrn@comcast.net. For the past two years, Chapter 180 has raised more money for Alzheimer's research than any other chapter in Virginia District VII.
American Sewing Guild
The local chapter of the American Sewing Guild will hold its next meeting at the VFW in Berryville on today at 10 a.m. The VFW is located at 425 S. Buckmarsh St. in Berryville. The program will be "Pins and Needles." All sewers welcomed. Contact 706-455-0695 for further information.
VFW Post 9760
VFW Post 9760 will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday at Post 9760 at 425 S. Buckmarsh Street, South 340, Berryville. Prospective members are invited to attend and bring evidence of qualifying service. VFW Post Auxiliary meets the same day at the same place and time, 7 p.m. The Post is a non-smoking post. Contact phone number 540-532-8015 or 540-955-9812.
