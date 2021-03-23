Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi
Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will host its March business meeting hosted by Deb Rotundo at 6 p.m. today. Bring your donations in support of The Laurel Center.
NARFE Chapter 180
NARFE Chapter 180 (National Active & Retired Federal Employees) will hold its first meeting of the year at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Boyce Fire Hall in Boyce (intersection of U.S. 340 and Main Street). Following a buffet lunch featuring meatloaf and chicken pot pie, members will hear from Jennifer Burghoffer, a certified wildlife rehabilitator and education manager at the nonprofit Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce. Founded in 2000, the center treats injured and orphaned animals with the goal of returning them to the wild. For lunch reservations at $14 per person or membership inquiries, email Ken at swede1952@aol.com.
Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women’s Club
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. April 7 at Winchester Country Club to hear a speaker and to have lunch.
Guest speaker will be Patti Lyman, National Republican Committee Woman, VA Rep, Member of State Central Committee.
Call Rosa if you’d like to attend 520-249-2593. Register by April 5. Cost of lunch is $17.
Virtual attendance: If you would like to listen in on the meeting, please call Debbie Berg to discuss arrangements 540-327-0089.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lions Club will hold a Zoom Meeting on March 30 at noon. Guest speaker will be Nancy Mango from Bright Futures. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
AMVETS and DAV
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 have joined forces to better serve our local veterans and their families. John Roberts, Certified DAV Chapter Service Officer, is available to assist veterans with filing for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, claims, and/or appeals. He can be reached at cw2jbr2@gmail.com or 843-812-4473. Veterans in need can also email AMVETS Post 18 at amvetsva18@gmail.com or call Post 18 Commander Ralph Hensley at 571-232-1184.
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St, Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Winchester Rotary Club
The Winchester Rotary Club will meet at noon Thursday for an online program (email John Elrick at john.elrick@gmail.com for the link).
The speaker will be T’ai Roulston from the State Arboretum at Blandy Experimental Farm in Clarke County.
Winchester Area Newcomers Club
Winchester Area Newcomers Club is a social organization for women who are new to the area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends. The purpose of the club is to promote fellowship through a variety of social activities. Multiple interest activity groups meet monthly or seasonally throughout the year in a variety of locations.
Due to COVID restrictions, general membership meetings have been suspended until further notice, but many of our smaller group activities (such as book club and stitchers) are still being conducted via Zoom. Outdoor programs (like our walking and hiking groups) are taking place with appropriate social distancing.
More information is found at http: www.winchesternewcomersclub.org. Click on the “contact us” link and fill in your information to be contacted.
Conservation Club scholarships
Winchester Frederick County Conservation Club, Inc. is accepting scholarship applications from college-bound Seniors from all 10 schools plus private and home-schooled seniors in the club’s membership area whose major will be in a conservation-based or related curriculum.
Four $500 Scholarships are available to award in 2021.
The Guidance Departments at the high school have the application form. A copy of the form can also be requested by mail at WFCCC — PO Box 1431, Stephens City, Va. 22655.
The deadline for submission to WFCCC is April 16.
Visit www.winchesterfrederickcountyconservationclubinc.com for more information.
