Stonewall District Ruritan Club
A special in-person meeting of the Stonewall District Ruritan Club at Clearbrook in April honored the following:
• President’s Award, given to the most active member, Wilson Gilbert;
• the C. Irvin Cather Award, named for first president of the club, Doug Butler, a charter member of the club with 69 years of active membership;
• the Pearl Award, named for an outstanding deceased member Pearl Dehaven, was given to Steve Cunningham.
• Joe Hulver was recognized for 50 years of active leadership to the Club.
National Federation of the Blind
The Winchester chapter of the National Federation of the Blind remains busy in spite of COVID-19. The Federation welcomes people who are blind or have low vision, as well as families and friends. The goal is to help the blind live the lives we want. We offer numerous networking opportunities and blindness-related resources, including free white canes for blind children and adults.
Our monthly chapter meetings are now virtual, but will hopefully become “in parson” again soon. Meanwhile, we awarded our $1,000 Amy Barnes scholarship to a blind woman attending the University of Virginia. We are also taking applications for our Shirley Guess $1,000 scholarship for K-12 students. We recently donated a bench in Jim Barnett Park, and we met virtually with Congresswoman Jennifer Weston and Del. Bill Wiley to discuss current legislative initiatives.
The next virtual Winchester chapter meeting will be 7 p.m. Wednesday. Those interested in participating or in learning more about the organization should call President Chris Walker at 540-303-0080 or Corresponding Secretary Charlie Brown at 540-450-3380.
NARFE Chapter 180
NARFE Chapter 180 (National Active & Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Boyce Fire Hall in Boyce (corner of U.S. 340 and Main Street). Following a buffet lunch, members will be entertained by Elizabeth Ruffner, who will perform songs made famous by Patsy Cline. For lunch reservations at $15 per person or membership inquiries, email Ken at swede1952@aol.com. For information about a bus trip to Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, Dec. 2, for lunch and a holiday show, call Mary at 540-869-7656. Sponsored by NARFE, this trip is open to members of the community.
Stephens City Lions Club
The Stephens City Lions Club met April 13 at the Lions Shelter on the Stephens City Commons. The guest speaker was attorney Suzan Herskowitz. Her topic was estate planning. The next club meeting will be April 27 at the Stephens City Commons. New officers of the Sherando High School Leo Club will be installed at this meeting.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lions Club will hold a Zoom meeting at noon today. Guest speaker will be Lauryn Ricketts, meteorologist for NBC. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
AMVETS and DAV
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 have joined forces to better serve our local veterans and their families. John Roberts, Certified DAV Chapter Service Officer, is available to assist veterans with filing for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, claims, and/or appeals. He can be reached at cw2jbr2@gmail.com or 843-812-4473. Veterans in need can also email AMVETS Post 18 at amvetsva18@gmail.com or call Post 18 Commander Ralph Hensley at 571-232-1184.
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Winchester Rotary Club
The Winchester Rotary Club will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club.
Participating online is also an option (email John Elrick at john.elrick@gmail.com for the link).
Nicholas Sabo will offer a presentation on the Winchester Regional Airport.
Winchester Area Newcomers Club
Winchester Area Newcomers Club is a social organization for women who are new to the area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends. The purpose of the club is to promote fellowship through a variety of social activities. Multiple interest activity groups meet monthly or seasonally throughout the year in a variety of locations.
Due to COVID restrictions, general membership meetings have been suspended until further notice, but many of our smaller group activities (such as book club and stitchers) are still being conducted via Zoom. Outdoor programs (like our walking and hiking groups) are taking place with appropriate social distancing.
More information is found at http: www.winchesternewcomersclub.org. Click on the “contact us” link and fill in your information to be contacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.