Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
The monthly education meetings of the Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah Monthly at the Blandy Farm Library have been canceled until further notice. BONS is continuing its monthly meetings via Zoom, however. At 7 p.m. tonight, join BONS at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82940251762, meeting ID: 829 4025 1762. Zac Lamas will present “Winter Prep Begins Midsummer.” Interested in becoming a beekeeper? Visit http://www.valleybees.online/ for more information.
Disabled American Veterans
The Disabled American Veterans is considering changing the location of its monthly meetings. If you’d like to attend, call Leroy Lovett at 540-667-6327 or 540-533-7737 for more information. New members welcome.
Kiwanis Club
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester has announced that its future luncheon meetings will be held each Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 215 E. Cork St. The club formerly met at the Clarion Inn and Conference Center, recently leased to Shenandoah University and no longer available to host such service organization events.
Anyone interested in attending a Kiwanis luncheon or in learning more about becoming a Kiwanian should contact membership chair Rick Balzhiser (540) 869-1317, e-mail annedb7@comcast.net.
To learn more about Kiwanis efforts to serve the needs of children and others, visit the club’s website at www.kcow.org or see it on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winkiwanis.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Guest speaker will be Chief Deputy Alan Sibert from the Winchester City Sheriff’s Office. Visitors are welcome to attend. For more information about the club, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Winchester Rotary
The Rotary Club of Winchester will hold a hybrid meeting at noon Thursday. Members can meet at the Country Club and Zoom will be available for any member desiring to attend virtually. The program will be a new member talk.
Did you serve in Korea?
If you have ever served honorably in Korea as a member of the U.S. Armed Forces from Sept. 3, 1945 to the present, or served outside of Korea from June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955, then you are eligible to become a member of the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA). The Shenandoah Valley Chapter 313 of the KWVA is actively recruiting new members, including Korean War and Korean Defense Veterans. We visit hospitalized and shut-in veterans, participate in parades, participate in ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and our National Korean War Memorial, with invites to the Korean Ambassador’s residence for lunch, and support the Veteran community at large.
Contact Frederick County Coordinator, Stephen Culbert at 540-532-2932 or email culbert79@yahoo.com for more information and visit KWVA.us.
The KWVA will hold their monthly meeting at 2 p.m. today at the American Legion Post #21, east of Winchester. On Saturday, at 8:30 a m, the KWVA is inviting all veterans who would be eligible to join the chapter to meet at the Golden Corral for breakfast. This is an opportunity to meet and know of the chapter and to meet fellow veterans.
The club and organizations calendar will run Tuesdays in the Life section. If your club would like to announce its meetings and other news, email rtaylor@winchesterstar.com by Thursday afternoon.
