Disabled American Veterans
The Disabled American Veterans will meet at 7:30 tonight at the Cherry Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive. Call Leroy Lovett at 540-667-6327 for more information. New members welcome.
NAACP
The Winchester Frederick Clarke County NAACP chapter will hold its monthly mass meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Highland Presbyterian Church, 446 Highland Ave.,Winchester. The community is invited.
Apple Valley Needle Threaders
The Apple Valley Needle Threaders will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at VFW Post 9760, 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. The speaker will be Jennifer Adams from the Shenandoah University. She is a professor of costume design and will speak to us about the art of costume design and using fabrics in her work. AVNT is a friendly group of quilters who welcome expert and novice quilters. The club meets on the second Thursday of the month. For more information, email avntquilters@gmail.com
Shawnee District Ruritan Club
Shawnee District Ruritan Club will bag food for Bright Futures, a non-profit that sends food home on the weekends for students, at 5 p.m. Jan. 14 at 178 Indian Hollow Road. All members and walk-ins welcome to help pack.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), Fort Loudoun Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at Winchester Country Club, 1300 Senseny Road. The brunch meeting will feature Barbara Frankenberry speaking about the DAR Outreach Museum. Call 540-955-4618 with questions about the club.
Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee
The Winchester Frederick County Democratic Committee will hold an assembled caucus from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Frederick County Public Safety Building at 1080 Coverstone Drive, for the purpose of electing the new membership of the Committee pursuant to the Democratic Party of Virginia Party Plan.
The doors open and the check-in process begin at 6 p.m. The doors close promptly at 7 p.m. (one hour after opening). Persons standing in line to complete a membership form will be allowed to complete it and participate in the caucus.
Participants will vote on contested elections, and the chair shall announce the winners. A brief General Meeting will take place after the Reorganization Meeting (voting). To find out more, go to WFCDC.org, email Chair@wfcdccva.org, or call 540-358-1121.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County meets at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room.
Pastor John Miller will speak about his congregation and his experience.
For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
The Kiwanis Club of Old Town meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the Godfrey Miller Home and Fellowship Center, 28 S. Loudoun St. on the pedestrian walking mall. For more information call Doug Butler at 540-771-0253.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury. Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Civitan Club
Northern Shenandoah Valley Civitan Club, a nonprofit organization with the emphasis on helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday evenings of the month at the Top Of Virginia Regional Chamber Office at 407 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester on the second and fourth Thursday evenings.
VFW Post 2123
VFW Post 2123 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at Elks Lodge 867, 466 Front Royal Pike. Prospective members are invited to attend. VFW membership is open to United States citizens honorably discharged from (or currently serving in) any U.S. uniformed service who have been awarded a qualifying campaign medal or who were in receipt of hostile fire or imminent danger pay.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon Wednesday at the Berryville Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Nathan Stalvey, director of the Clarke county Historical Association.
All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday for the Monthly Education Meeting at the Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Ramona and Doug Morris will present “All You Want to Know About Bee Anatomy.” Visitors are always welcome. Beekeeping classes will be starting in February. Class information can be found at the BONS website: http://www.valleybees.online/
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room. Lion David Andre’ will update us on our WHL Charities Foundation. For more information about the club, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club. Roy Schwarz will speak on the club’s “Old Duffer’s Society.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.