German Lunch Bunch
The German Lunch Bunch will meet on Monday at 12:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral restaurant in Winchester. Newcomers are welcome.
Clarke County Women’s Club
The Clarke County Women’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at Berryville Baptist Church at 114 Academy St. The guest speaker will be from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the Foundation for Rehabilitation and Equipment and Endowment.
Embroiderers Guild of America
The Winchester chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America meets the first Thursday of every month at 1 p.m. at Westminster Canterbury, in the Abbey. The club’s purpose is to promote and educate the art of all forms of needlework. for more information, call 540-664-1719 or and email cindymh56@comcast.net.
Town and Country Garden Club
Shade plants is the topic for the March 17 meeting of the Town and Country Garden Club of Berryville. Jon Van Sice of Blue Ridge Gardens will join us at one at the Berryville Presbyterian Church, 123 W. Main Street, to tell us what grows best in shady areas. March’s arrangement should use driftwood as a focal point with spring flowers and branches as accessories. The specimen of the month is Helleborus.
As always, visitors and guests are welcome. Please call Marilyn at 540-955-8390 for further information.
Apple Valley Needle Threaders
The Apple Valley Needle Threaders will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the VFW Post 9760, 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. Julia Graves from Special Occasion Quilts in Leesburg will present a lecture and trunk show. All level of quilters are welcome to attend AVNT meetings. AVNT meets on the second Thursday of the month at 9:30 A 22611. More info: avntquilters@gmail.com
NAACP
The Winchester Frederick Clarke chapter of the NAACP will hold its monthly Mass Meeting beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at Highland Presbyterian Church, 446 Highland Ave., Winchester. The public is invited.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday for the monthly education meeting at the Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Mark Sutphin of the VA Cooperative Extension, and Amanda Bly of VDACS, will be presenting “Spotted Lantern Fly Eradication and Protecting Our Bees”. Visitors are always welcome. Beekeeping classes have begun. Class information can be found at the BONS website: http://www.valleybees.online/
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room. Visitors are welcome to attend.
Guest speaker will be Josh Phelps, certified health trainer/Keto diet.
For more information about the club, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The March 2 North/South winners were: J. David Grier and Bill Sharp, first; Helen Sperry and Bill Singer, second. East/West winners were: Manny Suarez and Larry Graham first; Steve Straight and Jaclin Scalise, second.
The March 3 North/South winners were: Dagmar Loose and J. David Grier, first; George Caley and Milan Majarov, second. East/West winners were: Stephen Montague and Larry Graham, first; Steve and Linda Straight, second.
The March 4 winners were: George Caley and Milan Majarov, first; Ann Hawkins-Viau and Carolyn Landis, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Winchester Area Newcomers Club
Winchester Area Newcomers Club is a social organization for women who are new to the Winchester area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends.
The purpose of the Club is to promote fellowship through a variety of social activities. Multiple interest activity groups meet monthly or seasonally throughout the year in variety of locations.
General Meetings featuring speakers presenting community information are held from September to May on the third Wednesday of the month at 1030 in the Fellowship Bible Church Meeting Room Door #3 located at 3217 Middle Road Winchester A potluck lunch and social activities are planned at the church after the meeting this month.
More information is found at http: www.winchesternewcomersclub.org/. Click on the “contact us” link and fill in your information to be contacted.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at noon today at the Clarion Conference Center. Capt. Kelly Durant will provide an update on Salvation Army Activities.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room.
Sari Carp, of Sustainability Matters, will talk about the 50th Annual Earth Day celebration in the Shenandoah Valley.
For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be the GSE team.
All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Hawthorne Garden Club
Hawthorne Garden Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. March 19 at the MidAtlantic Farm Credit Building, 125 Prosperity Drive, Suite 100. Mark Sutthin, a Virginia Tech agent, will give a program on the “Spotted Lantern Fly & other Pests in the Valley.” The Exhibit Special is American Traditional Design found on pages 70-71 of the Handbook for Flower Shows.with the theme being “Waltz of the Flowers” by Tchaikovsky. Judging Panel #3 chaired by Joan Cestaro will serve as judges. The hostess will be Suzanne Conrad. Guests welcome.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet on March 21 at 10 a.m. for a Potluck Brunch at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. There will be a presentation on “DAR 101.”
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club.
Kiwanis of Blue Ridge
The Kiwanis of Blue Ridge will meet from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Perkins Restaurant. Members and visitors are welcome. For more information, contact Kyle Homan at 540-722-7459.Winchester-Shawnee Lions Club
The Winchester Shawnee Lions Club will meet today at 6:30 p.m. at Westminster-Canterbury. If you would like to attend, please call 540-662-0688.
Winchester Magic Club
The Winchester Magic Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. inside Incredible Flying Objects (111 N. Loudoun St.). Most members are adults, but all magicians at least 7 years old are welcome to join and attend. We are a local chapter of The Society of American Magicians, the world’s oldest and most prestigious magic organization. Bring something to perform. Call 540-771-5485 for more information.
