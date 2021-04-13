Hawthorne Garden Club
Hawthorne Garden Club will meet on Thursday for a tour of the Blandy Experimental Farm, located at 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Please meet between 10:20 and 10:30 a.m. at the information kiosk in the front parking lot. You are welcome to bring a lunch for a picnic on the grounds after the tour. RSVP by Tuesday.
Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi
Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will hold its April Social at 6 p.m. today. Hosted by Sandra Kittoe with Bingo at the Winchester Moose Club.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lions Club will hold a Zoom meeting at noon today. Guest speaker will be former state Sen. Russ Potts. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
The guest speaker for April 20 will be Lauryn Ricketts, meteorologist for NBC.
AMVETS and DAV
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 have joined forces to better serve our local veterans and their families. John Roberts, Certified DAV Chapter Service Officer, is available to assist veterans with filing for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, claims, and/or appeals. He can be reached at cw2jbr2@gmail.com or 843-812-4473. Veterans in need can also email AMVETS Post 18 at amvetsva18@gmail.com or call Post 18 Commander Ralph Hensley at 571-232-1184.
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St, Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Winchester Rotary Club
The Winchester Rotary Club will meet at noon Thursday for an online program (email John Elrick at john.elrick@gmail.com for the link).
Paul and Darla Frank will discuss the Healing Field of Honor, a new Memorial Day community project/fundraiser.
Winchester Area Newcomers Club
Winchester Area Newcomers Club is a social organization for women who are new to the area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends. The purpose of the club is to promote fellowship through a variety of social activities. Multiple interest activity groups meet monthly or seasonally throughout the year in a variety of locations.
Due to COVID restrictions, general membership meetings have been suspended until further notice, but many of our smaller group activities (such as book club and stitchers) are still being conducted via Zoom. Outdoor programs (like our walking and hiking groups) are taking place with appropriate social distancing.
More information is found at http: www.winchesternewcomersclub.org. Click on the “contact us” link and fill in your information to be contacted.
Conservation Club scholarships
Winchester Frederick County Conservation Club, Inc. is accepting scholarship applications from college-bound Seniors from all 10 schools plus private and home-schooled seniors in the club’s membership area whose major will be in a conservation-based or related curriculum.
Four $500 Scholarships are available to award in 2021.
The Guidance Departments at the high school have the application form. A copy of the form can also be requested by mail at WFCCC — PO Box 1431, Stephens City, Va. 22655.
The deadline for submission to WFCCC is Friday.
Visit www.winchesterfrederickcountyconservationclubinc.com for more information.
