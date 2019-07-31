VFW Post 9760
VFW Post 9760 will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at 425 S. Buckmarsh St., (U.S. 340) in Berryville.
Prospective members are invited to attend and bring evidence of qualifying service.
The VFW Post Auxiliary meets the same day at the same place and time.
The Post is a non-smoking post. Call 540- 532-8015 or 540-955-9812 for more information.
SV Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house, 2921 Grace St. in Winchester. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us. Visitors welcome.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at the Rotary Shelter in Jim Barnett Park. Susan Brooks with Navy Federal Credit Union will be the guest speaker.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The July 22 winners were: J. David Grier and Dagmar Loose, first; Rose Trochlil and Ben Price, second.
The July 23 North/South winners were: Dagmar Loose and J. David Grier, first; Virginia Fluet and Gerard O’Malley, second. East/West winners were: Stephen Montague and Larry Graham, first; Judith Owen and Bill Grewe and Jaclin Scalise and Veda Headley, tied for second and third.
The July 27 North/South winners were: Jim and Kathy Arbogast, first; Margaret Neiberger and Joan Callahan and Marie Hardy and Larry Scriggins, tied for second and third. East/West winners were: Mary Archer and Kim Tucker, first; Ruth Carter and Evelyn Fiorelli, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church. Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room.
Dr. John Lamanna, executive director of Timber Ridge School, is the guest speaker. He will give an update on all the exciting happenings at the school. Guests and visiting Rotarians are welcome. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Apple Valley Needle Threaders
The Aug. 8 meeting of the Apple Valley Needle Threaders features a lecture by AVNT member Sue Hickman (www.studio2724.com). She is an accomplished, award winning speaker who will discuss “The Making of a Quilt Artist.” AVNT meets on the second Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the VFW Post 9760, 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. More info: avntquilters@gmail.com
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Clarion Inn Conference Center for a business meeting.
