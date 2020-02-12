Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house at 2921 Grace St. in Winchester. After a short business meeting, there usually follows an informative program. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us.
German Lunch Bunch
The German Lunch Bunch will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. Newcomers are welcome.
Shenandoah Knitting Guild
The Shenandoah Knitting Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday at First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane. Guild members will be introduced to “Thrumming” , a technique primarily used for mittens and hats for extra warmth. All knitters are welcome. For more information about the Guild and its activities, go to http://shenandoahknittingguild.org. Meeting details are also on the site.
Apple Valley Needle Threaders
The Apple Valley Needle Threaders will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the VFW Post 9760, 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. The program will be a panel discussion given by members of the Winchester Modern Quilters, who will share the creativity and challenge of modern quilting. All levels of quilters are welcome. AVNT meets on the second Thursday of the month. For more information, email avntquilters@gmail.com
Alpha Omega — Epsilon Sigma Alpha Intl.
Alpha Omega # 2060, Epsilon Sigma Alpha, International, met at Westminster-Canterbury on Feb. 1. The speakers were Richard Kozlow, chairman of the board of NW Works, and Debera Taylor, CEO of NW Works, who informed us of the new ideas they are promoting to enhance the sheltered workshop. Alpha Omega has aided this nonprofit since its inception in 1970. They are starting an annual Legacy Event for donors. Call if you wish to help at 667-0809.
A fundraiser providing a scholarship for a Lord Fairfax Community College student will be held on Feb. 27 from orders for country ham sandwiches by members. Orders are due by Feb. 21.
If you wish to place an order, call Nan Keckley at 667-5659.
Town and Country Garden Club
The Town and Country Garden Club of Berryville will make terrariums at its Feb. 18 meeting. Master gardener Tricia Boyd will be with us at the Berryville Presbyterian Church, 123 W. Main St., at 1 p.m. to guide us through the process.
As usual, lunch will be served and interested parties are always welcome. For further information, call Marilyn at 540-539-2749.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday for the Monthly Education Meeting at the Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Keith Tignor, state apiarist, will present "Splitting Hives, Making Nucs, and New Approaches to Old Pests." Visitors are always welcome. Beekeeping classes will start in February. Class information can be found at the BONS website: http://www.valleybees.online/
Winchester Area Newcomers Club
Winchester Area Newcomers Club is a social organization for women who are new to the Winchester area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends.
The purpose of the club is to promote fellowship through a variety of social activities. Interest activity groups meet monthly or seasonally throughout the year in variety of locations.
Monthly General Meetings featuring speakers presenting community information are held at 10:30 a.m. from September to May in the Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, in Meeting Room Door #3. A brown bag lunch and social activities are planned at the church after the meeting.
More information is found at http: www.winchesternewcomersclub.org/. Click on the “contact us” link and fill in your information to be contacted.
Civitan Club
Northern Shenandoah Valley Civitan Club, a nonprofit organization with the emphasis on helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday evenings of the month at the Top Of Virginia Regional Chamber Office at 407 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester on the second and fourth Thursday evenings.
Shawquon Ruritan
Shawquon Ruritan meets at the Stephens City United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. every third Thursday of each month.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room.
For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
The Kiwanis Club of Old Town meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the Godfrey Miller Home and Fellowship Center, 28 S. Loudoun St. for lunch and a program of local interest.
Community Service Project requests for consideration by the club should contact Sue Barnett at skwbarnett@yahoo.com.
Anyone interested in membership in this community service club should contact Tessa Doherty at 540-247-2353. For more information. call Doug Butler at 540-771-0253.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The Feb. 3 winners were: Bill Sharp and J. David Grier, first; Rose Trochlil and Lance Courtright and Steve Straight and Milan Majarov, tied for second and third
The Feb. 4 North/South winners were: Dagmar Loose and J. David Grier, first; Gerard O'Malley and Lance Courtright, second. East/West winners were: Martin Janowitz and Judy Montague, first; Rebecc Motz and Milan Majarov, second.
The Feb. 5 winners were: Susan Fleming and Larry Graham, first; Bill Singer and Bill Grewe, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at noon today at the Clarion Conference Center.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Jen Lee, the executive director of the American Conservation Film Festival.
All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Winchester Magic Club
The Winchester Magic Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Incredible Flying Objects (111 N. Loudoun St.). Mos members are adults, but all magicians at least 7 years old are welcome to join and attend. We are a local chapter of The Society of American Magicians, the world’s oldest and most prestigious magic organization. Bring something to perform. Call 540-771-5485 for more information.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room. The guest speaker will be Janie Dickens-Bowman from the Village at Orchard Ridge. Visitors are welcome to attend.
For more information about the club, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club. The speaker will Chuck Ashby of Project Search.
Kiwanis of Blue Ridge
The Kiwanis of Blue Ridge will meet from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Perkins Restaurant. Members and visitors are welcome. For more information, contact Kyle Homan at 540-722-7459.
Conservation Club
The Winchester-Frederick County Conservation Club, Inc. is accepting scholarship applications through April 10 from college-bound senior graduates of public and private high schools and home schools in our membership area of Frederick, Clarke, Warren and Shenandoah counties including all cities and towns. Applicants should be pursuing an Environmental Conservation field of study. Contact your high school guidance departments for an application and instructions or send a request to WFCCC, PO Box 1431, Stephens City, Va. 22655. Include an e-mail address if you would like the form and instructions electronically. Visit the club’s website at www.winchesterfrederickcountyconservationclubinc.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.