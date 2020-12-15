Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi
Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Christmas Social will be held at the Winchester Country Club at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County is holding a Holiday Bundles of Joy Raffle until Dec. 16. There will be two prize baskets with the first one being at least $800 in gift cards and the second one with at least $300 in gift cards. We are still collecting gift certificates from restaurants and businesses. If anyone wants to purchase tickets, they are $10 each or three for $20. Call Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or Dale Coumes at 540-955-2722.
Winchester Area Newcomers Club
Winchester Area Newcomers Club is a social organization for women who are new to the area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends. The purpose of the club is to promote fellowship through a variety of social activities. Multiple interest activity groups meet monthly or seasonally throughout the year in a variety of locations.
Due to COVID restrictions, general membership meetings have been suspended until further notice, but many of our smaller group activities (such as book club and stitchers) are still being conducted via Zoom. Outdoor programs (like our walking and hiking groups) are taking place with appropriate social distancing.
More information is found at http: www.winchesternewcomersclub.org. Click on the “contact us” link and fill in your information to be contacted.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County meets each Tuesday morning from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Boy Scouts of America Shenandoah Area Council office at 107 Youth Development Court in Winchester.
For today’s meeting, Pia Crandell will share a presentation on sunsets. There will be no meeting Dec. 22 and Dec. 29.
The club is offering in person with masks and social distancing in the office with a Zoom screen for members or guests who choose not to meet face to face.
Winchester Host Lions Club
Due to the governor’s latest limitations on group gatherings, the Winchester Host Lion’s Club will not meet in December or January.
For more information about the club, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Veterans of Foreign Wars Winchester Post 2123 meets the second Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge 466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. All current members and veterans eligible to join are invited to attend.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organization.
