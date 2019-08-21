Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet from noon to 1 p.m. today at the Clarion Inn Conference Center. Elizabeth Lewis with Special Love (for Kids with Cancer) will be the speaker.
Colonial Garden Club
The Colonial Garden Club will be meet for its annual Summer Picnic on Wednesday evening at the home of Kathy Holliday. The exhibit will be designers choice and the theme is “Gardening Items.”
NARFE Membership Drive
NARFE Chapter 180 (National Active & Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Clarion Inn & Conference Center, 711 Millwood Ave. Following a buffet lunch, members will hold a silent auction to raise money for Alzheimer’s research. NARFE’s annual membership drive will begin Sept. 1. To join NARFE or attend a chapter meeting, email Ken at swede1952@aolcom.
Chapter 180 continues to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research through its open bus trips to Lancaster, Penn., on Oct. 3 and Fredericksburg on Dec. 4. There will also be a drawing on Oct. 25 to determine the winners of three wine-themed gift baskets. For trip information, call Mary at 540-869-7656. For basket information, email Sharon at ilov2lrn@comcast.net. For the past two years, Chapter 180 has raised more money for Alzheimer’s research than any other chapter in Virginia District VII.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The Aug. 12 after noon winners were: Brian Leonard and Bill Grewe, first; Margaret Neiberger and Ann Hawkins-Viau, second.
The Aug. 12 evening winners were: J. David Grier and Bill Sharp, first; Dagmar Loose and Mark Sonder, second.
The Aug. 13 North/South winners were: Dagmar Loose and J. David Grier, first; Mariellen Schwentker and Brian Leonard, second. East/West winners were: Emily Huttar and Bill Grewe, first; Judy Montague and Martin Janowitz, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Better Together
Better Together, a singles supper club for fellowship and good times, will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at The Great Buffet (formerly Hibachi Grill) on Millwood Avenue. Call 540-323-1565.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club. The speaker will be children’s author Jay Foreman.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church. The guest speaker will be Nathan Stalvey, director of the Clarke County Historical Association. All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room for a business meeting. Visitors are welcome to attend. For more information about the club, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room.
Cynthia Schneider, the new executive director of the Top of Virginia Chamber of Commerce, will be the presenter.
Guests and visiting Rotarians are welcome. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
SV Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house, 2921 Grace St. in Winchester. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us. Visitors welcome.
Stamp Club
The Shenandoah Valley Stamp Club (SVSC) will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in 212 Davis Hall, Shenandoah University main campus. SVSC welcomes stamp collectors of all ages to its meetings the fourth Tuesday (except December) of each month. For more information, contact Cal Allen at shenandoahvalleystampclub@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.