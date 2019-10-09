Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Blandy Farm library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Fall maintenance and other select topics will be covered. There will also be an international honey tasting. Attend if you are interested in beekeeping, or would like more information about the club. Visitors are always welcome. Can’t make it to the meeting, but are interested in beekeeping? Check out the BONS website: http://www.valleybees.online/ for information regarding future classes, etc.
VFW 2123
VFW Post 2123 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 the at Elks Lodge 867, 466 Front Royal Pike. Prospective members are invited to attend. VFW membership is open to United States citizens honorably discharged from (or currently serving in) any U.S. uniformed service who have been awarded a qualifying campaign medal or who were in receipt of hostile fire or imminent danger pay.
NAACP
The Winchester Clarke County NAACP chapter will hold its monthly mass meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Highland Presbyterian Church, 446 Highland Ave. The community is invited. Meeting will include a candidate forum.
Woman’s Club of Clarke County
The Woman’s Club of Clarke County will hold its annual soup and dessert luncheon at noon on Thursday at the Berryville Baptist Church. Members who wish may also bring a sandwich. The agenda includes the nomination of 2020 officers and a report on the bake sale. Soup makers are Maureen Atkinson, Donna Gallagher and Barbara Lawson. Dessert providers are Dana Lawson and Debbie Zimmerman. Members are reminded to bring items or a donation for FISH. For more information, call 955-4491.
Blue Ridge Democratic Committee breakfast
Blue Ridge Democratic Committee invites the community to a breakfast at 8 a.m. Oct. 19 at Winchester Country Club to meet the candidates for local and state offices in the November election. The National Anthem will be sung by Steve Jennings (candidate for Frederick County Board of Supervisors). Local candidates will speak and be available to meet and greet are: Ronnie Ross — state Senate District 27; Del. Wendy Godditis — House of Delegates District 10; Mavis Tainter — House District 33; Irina Khanin — House District 29; Steve Jennings — Frederick County Board of Supervisors Back Creek District; Heidi David-Young — Frederick Board Of Supervisors Gainesboro District; Will Gardner, Winchester City Clerk of the Court; Kermit Gaither — Frederick County Soil And Water; Lenny Millholland — Independent candidate for Sheriff of Frederick County.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club. Someone from Handley Library will speak on the new things happening at the library.
Community Connections
Community Connections will meet at 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Frederick County Public Safety. The speaker will be Warren Gosnell from the Frederick County Traffic Division, who will speak on “Staying Safe during Holiday Travel.” Any questions, call Patti Williams at 540-504-6579.
Apple Valley Needle Threaders
The October 10 meeting of the Apple Valley Needle Threaders will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the VFW Post 9760, 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. Karen Eckmeier from quilted-lizard.com will be the guest speaker. For more information, avntquilters@gmail.com
Shenandoah Knitting Guild
The Shenandoah Knitting Guild will meet at 10:30 Oct. 11 at at First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane. The guild will learn how to knit Curly Cues to embellish hats and other objects like pumpkin stems. All knitters are welcome. For more information about the Guild and its activities, go to http://shenandoahknittingguild.org.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room. Guest speakers will be Faith Powers and Cindy Marzullo from The Laurel Center. Visitors are welcome to attend. Visitors are welcome. For more information about the club, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room. Amado Albino, an African student studying for his doctorate in education at Shenandoah University, will share his story. Guests and visiting Rotarians welcome. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church. The guest speaker will be LaTasha Do’zia-Earley – The Youth Development Center. All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Trout Unlimited
The Winchester Chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet at 7 tonight at Escutcheon Brewing in Winchester to offer anglers and non-anglers in our area the opportunity to learn about Trout Unlimited and to tie some fishing flies.
For more information and directions to our meeting location, visit our website www.winchestertu.org or contact Bill Prokopchak at 540-722-2620.
Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house at 2921 Grace St. in Winchester. After a short business meeting, there usually follows an informative program. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us.
Stephens City Lions Club
The Stephens City Lions Club has been making apple butter as one of its major fundraisers. It may be purchased at Rinker’s Orchard on Marlboro Road or at several locations throughout the county.
Shawquon Ruritan
Shawquon Ruritan meets at the Stephens City United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. every third Thursday of each month. The club is now selling homemade apple butter. The apple butter can be purchased at the 7-Eleven in Middletown, Stephens City Barbershop, Gore’s Fresh Meats, Split Ends Hair Salon and White Oak Trading Post.
