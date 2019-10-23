Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club. Wayne Murphy will speak on Rotary Peacemakers.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room. Guest speaker will be Frances Salmon from CCAP. Visitors are welcome. For more information about the club, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women Club
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 2 for brunch buffet at the Clarion Inn & Conference Center, 711 Millwood Ave., Winchester. Cost is $11. The speaker is Winchester Chief of Police John Piper, who will speak on crime in our city, including gangs and Antifa.
NARFE Chapter 180
NARFE Chapter 180 (National Active & Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Clarion Inn & Conference Center, 711 Millwood Ave. Following a buffet lunch and brief business meeting, attendees will have an opportunity to consult representatives of several healthcare plans during the current open enrollment season. For meal reservations, email Ken at swede1952@aol.com. Nov. 6 is the deadline for area residents wishing to join the Dec. 4 bus trip to see the “Christmas Spectacular” at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in Fredericksburg. For information, call Mary at 540-869-7656.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room. Chuck Alverson will speak about his trip to Ethiopia. Guests and visiting Rotarians welcome. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Sing! Shenandoah seeks members
SING! SHENANDOAH , the Winchester-based women’s four-part a capella chorus, invites women who like to sing to join us as we learn Christmas music for performances throughout the region during the Christmas season. Rehearsals are held Mondays through November from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester (off of U.S. 11 near Creekside). For more information, call Sue at 667-8921.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church for the annual Kemp-Denning Day. All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at noon today at the Clarion Conference Center, Winchester. The speaker will be Joe Ripple, CEO/Founder of Scares that Care Children’s Charities.
Fort Collier Civil War Center
The Fort Collier Civil War Center will hold its annual membership meeting at Stine House at Fort Collier, 922 Martinsburg Pike, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 for nominations for the 2020 Board of Directors: Patrick Stine, president; Katherine Solenberger, chairman of the board; John Stevens, vice president; Peter Labrecque , treasurer; Robert Reed, secretary; Stephen Butler, Gary Bohnenkamp, Philip Griffin and Rodney Snapp.
Shawquon Ruritan
Shawquon Ruritan meets at the Stephens City United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. every third Thursday of each month. The club is now selling homemade apple butter. The apple butter can be purchased at the 7-Eleven in Middletown, Stephens City Barbershop, Gore’s Fresh Meats, Split Ends Hair Salon and White Oak Trading Post.
Preceptor Zeta Chapter
Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members attended the City Council summer picnic at Rose Hill Park on Aug. 21. Officers for 2019-2020 are: President — Susan Clark; vice president — Paulette VandenBosch; recording secretary — Deb Rotundo; corresponding secretary — Cindy Elsea; City Council representative — Susan Goldizen; alternate City Council representative — Pamela Lamborne.
Beginning Day gathering was on Sept. 11 at the Fellowship of the Sip Restaurant and Tea House followed by the first social of the year Sept. 25 at the home of Janet Mack. Everyone attending learned to play Bunko. The next business meeting was held at the home of Pamela Lamborne on Oct. 9.
Preceptor Zeta’s next social will be a 6:30 p.m. dinner today at Paladin’s Bar and Grill in Stephens City with Paulette VandenBosch as hostess.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The Oct. 12 winners were: Claudia Reppert and Virginia Connelly, first; Gerard O’Malley and Larry Graham, second.
The Oct. 14 afternoon winners were: Robin Lynch and Carolyn Landis, first; Judith Owen and Emily Huttar, second.
The Oct. 14 evening winners were: Mark Sonder and Dagmar Loose, first; Gerard O’Malley and Larry Graham, second.
The Oct. 15 North/South winners were: Claudia Reppert and Virginia Connelly, first; George Caley and Milan Majarov, second. East/West winners were: Bill Grewe and Emily Huttar, first; Ginny Kalbach and Sue McMurtry, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Civitan Club
Northern Shenandoah Valley Civitan Club,, a nonprofit organization with the emphasis on helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, meet on the second and fourth Thursday evenings of the month at the Top Of Virginia Regional Chamber Office at 407 S Loudoun Street in Winchester VA on the second and fourth Thursday evenings. Our meetings start with fellowship at 6pm and business starts at 6:30 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.