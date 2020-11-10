Sons of the American Revolution
The Col. James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at 9 a.m. Nov. 14 at the Wayside Inn in Middletown. For information contact: wdcarp@shentel.net
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County meets each Tuesday morning from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Boy Scouts of America Shenandoah Area Council office at 107 Youth Development Court in Winchester.
Today’s speaker will be Gerald Crowell, forestry consultant in the Winchester area. The speaker for Nov. 17 will be Robyn Miller, executive director of WATTS.
We are offering in person with masks and social distancing in the office with a Zoom screen for members or guests who choose not to meet face to face.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS Monthly Education Meetings at the Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce have been canceled until further notice. BONS is continuing their monthly meetings via Zoom, however. For BONS members, watch for an announcement about the Zoom meeting coming up at 7 p.m. Nov. 12. Not a member? Visit http://www.valleybees.online/ for more information about the club. Interested in becoming a beekeeper? There is a lot of useful information on the website for you as well. The sidebar on the homepage includes a full “library” of educational links. Classes will be starting in February 2021, and are forming now. Sign up on the website.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge.
The speaker for today will be Lisa Wilt from the American Red Cross. Guest speaker for Nov. 17 will be Russ Potts with the Winchester Education Foundation.
For more information about the club, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Winchester Rotary Club
The Winchester Rotary Club will meet at noon Thursday either in-person at Winchester Country Club or virtually (email John Elrick at john.elrick@gmail.com for the link). In-person attendance requires an RSVP to John at the same address.
Winchester Newcomers Club
The Winchester Area Newcomers Club will hold a General Meeting at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 in the Fellowship Bible Church Meeting Room Door #3, located at 3217 Middle Road Winchester. Following CDC guidelines, masks are required and social distancing will be in place. No refreshments will be provided. Elizabeth Albert from Shenandoah Conservatory will be the speaker.
Winchester Area Newcomers Club is a social organization for women who are new to the Winchester area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends.
The purpose of the club is to promote fellowship through a variety of social activities. Multiple interest activity groups meet monthly or seasonally throughout the year in a variety of locations. Currently, small groups are meeting outdoors, on Zoom, or in other settings following CDC guidelines.
More information is found at http: www.winchesternewcomersclub.org/. Click on the “contact us” link and fill in your information to be contacted. New members are always welcome.
