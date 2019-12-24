Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County meets at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room. The club will not meet Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The Dec. 9 winners were: Bill Sharp and J. David Grier, first; Mona Gambrill and Mary Kay Fahnestock, second.
The Dec. 10 North/South winners were: Dagmar Loose and J. David Grier, first; Steve and Linda Straight, second. East/West winners were: Emily Huttar and Bill Grewe, first; Judy Montague and Martin Janowitz, second.
The Dec. 14 North/South winners were: Dagmar Loose and J. David Grier, first; Frank Doub and Bill Grewe, second. East/West winners were: George Caley and Judith Owen, first; Virginia Connelly and Claudia Reppert, second.
The Dec. 17 North/South winners were: Robert and Ilonka McNeill, first; Susan Fleming and Ann Grisdale and Claudia Reppert and Virginia Connelly, tied for second and third. East/West winners were: Judy Montague and Martin Janowitz, first; Ann Hawkins-Viau and Mary Kay Fahnestock, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
VFW Post 9760
VFW Post 9760 will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. at Post 9760 at 425 S. Buckmarsh St., U.S. 340, Berryville. Prospective members are invited to attend and bring evidence of qualifying service. VFW Post Auxiliary meets the same day at the same place and time. The Post is a non-smoking post. Contact phone number 540-532-8015 or 540-955-9812.
Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee
The Winchester Frederick County Democratic Committee will hold an assembled caucus from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Frederick County Public Safety Building at 1080 Coverstone Drive, for the purpose of electing the new membership of the Committee pursuant to the Democratic Party of Virginia Party Plan.
The doors open and the check-in process begin at 6 p.m. The doors close promptly at 7 p.m. (one hour after opening). Persons standing in line to complete a membership form will be allowed to complete it and participate in the caucus.
Participants will vote on contested elections, and the chair shall announce the winners. A brief General Meeting will take place after the Reorganization Meeting (voting). To find out more, go to WFCDC.org, email Chair@wfcdccva.org, or call 540-358-1121.
Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house at 2921 Grace St. in Winchester. After a short business meeting, there usually follows an informative program. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
The Kiwanis Club of Old Town meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the Godfrey Miller Home and Fellowship Center, 28 S. Loudoun St. on the pedestrian walking mall. For more information call Doug Butler at 540-771-0253.
Civitan Club
Northern Shenandoah Valley Civitan Club, a nonprofit organization with the emphasis on helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday evenings of the month at the Top Of Virginia Regional Chamber Office at 407 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester on the second and fourth Thursday evenings.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room. The club will not meet Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. For more information about the club, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester typically meets at noon Thursdays at Winchester Country Club. The club will not meet Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
Shawquon Ruritan
Shawquon Ruritan meets at the Stephens City United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. every third Thursday of each month.
