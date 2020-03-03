Disabled American Veterans
The Disabled American Veterans will meet at 7:30 tonight at the Cherry Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive. Call Leroy Lovett at 540-667-6327 for more information. New members welcome.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
The Kiwanis Club of Old Town will hold a special meeting for members and guests in the Garden Room at The George Washington Hotel at noon Monday. Capt. Kelly Durant of the Salvation Army will present a program on the present and future activities and financial status of the Salvation Army, headquartered at 300 Fort Collier Road in Frederick County.
Anyone interested in membership in this community service club should contact Tessa Doherty at 540-247-2353. For more information, call Doug Butler at 540-771-0253.
VFW Post 2123
VFW Post 2123 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at Elks Lodge 867, 466 Front Royal Pike. Prospective members are invited to attend. VFW membership is open to United States citizens honorably discharged from (or currently serving in) any U.S. uniformed service who have been awarded a qualifying campaign medal or who were in receipt of hostile fire or imminent danger pay.
Alpha Omega — Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Intl.
Alpha Omega #2060, Epsilon Sigma Alpha International, will meet at the Laurel Center, 402 N. Cameron Street at 10 a.m. Saturday. Director Faith Power will speak followed by a tour of the Laurel Center. We will provide snacks for the children in their program.
We completed our country ham sandwich sale and will be providing a scholarship for a Lord Fairfax Community College student.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS will meet at 7 p.m. March 12 for the Monthly Education Meeting at the Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Mark Sutphin of the VA Cooperative Extension, and Amanda Bly of VDACS, will be presenting “Spotted Lantern Fly Eradication and Protecting Our Bees”. Visitors are always welcome. Beekeeping classes have begun. Class information can be found at the BONS website: http://www.valleybees.online/
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at noon today at the Clarion Conference Center. The speaker will be Capt. Kelly Durant of the Salvation Army.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room. Visitors are welcome to attend.
Guest speaker will be Debera Taylor, CEO of NW Works.
For more information about the club, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Winchester Area Newcomers Club
Winchester Area Newcomers Club is a social organization for women who are new to the Winchester area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends.
The purpose of the Club is to promote fellowship through a variety of social activities. Multiple interest activity groups meet monthly or seasonally throughout the year in variety of locations.
General Meetings featuring speakers presenting community information are held from September to May on the third Wednesday of the month at 1030 in the Fellowship Bible Church Meeting Room Door #3 located at 3217 Middle Road Winchester A potluck lunch and social activities are planned at the church after the meeting this month.
More information is found at http: www.winchesternewcomersclub.org/. Click on the “contact us” link and fill in your information to be contacted.
Winchester-Shawnee Lions Club
The Winchester Shawnee Lions Club will meet today at 6:30 p.m. at Westminster-Canterbury. Jane Dickens-Bowman will address the club. If you would like to attend, please call 540-662-0688.
If you would like to attend, call 540-662-0688.
Trout Unlimited
The Winchester Chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet at Escutcheon Brewing in Winchester at 7 p.m. March 11 to offer anglers and non-anglers in our area the opportunity to learn about Trout Unlimited and to tie some fishing flies.
For more information and directions to our meeting location, visit our website www.winchestertu.org or contact Bill Prokopchak (540-722-2620).
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room.
A member of Winchester Public Schools Social Services Department will share their experiences and programs for local youth.
For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church.
All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club. The speaker will be Stan Crocket, committee chair of Rotary Membership.
Kiwanis of Blue Ridge
The Kiwanis of Blue Ridge will meet from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Perkins Restaurant. Members and visitors are welcome. For more information, contact Kyle Homan at 540-722-7459.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.