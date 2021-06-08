Winchester Lion’s Club
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today, at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Guest speaker will be Lavenda Denny from SPCA of Winchester. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com. The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will also meet at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Guest speaker will be Katrina McClure from the Sinclair Health Clinic. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will hold a business meeting at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, at the Winchester Moose Lodge. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will not meet for lunch on Tuesday, June 29. They will hold their annual Awards and Installation Banquet at the Winchester Moose Lodge at 5 p.m. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Order of the Eastern Star
McKinley Chapter No. 19, Order of the Eastern Star, will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 14, in the Masonic Lodge, 118 N. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall. A free-will offering dinner will precede the meeting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Donna McIlwee at 540-877-1503.
Winchester Kiwanis Club
The Kiwanis of Winchester Club meets Wednesdays at noon at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 215 E Cork St. They invite you to join us for lunch. Everyone is welcome. Please feel free to contact brenda.dodd@comcast.net for any questions.
National Federation of the Blind
The Winchester chapter of National Federation of the Blind remains busy in spite of COVID-19. The group welcomes people who are blind or have low vision, as well as family and friends. The goal is to help the vision-impaired live the lives they want. The group offers numerous networking opportunities and blindness-related resources, including free white canes for blind children and adults. It also offers scholarships.
The monthly chapter meetings are now virtual but will hopefully be “in person” again soon. Those interested in participating should contact President Chris Walker at 540-303-0080.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
AMVETS and DAV
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 have joined forces to better serve our local veterans and their families. John Roberts, Certified DAV Chapter Service Officer, is available to assist veterans with filing for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, claims, and/or appeals. He can be reached at cw2jbr2@gmail.com or 843-812-4473. Veterans in need can also email AMVETS Post 18 at amvetsva18@gmail.com or call Post 18 Commander Ralph Hensley at 571-232-1184.
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Winchester Area Newcomers Club
Winchester Area Newcomers Club is a social organization for women who are new to the area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends. The purpose of the club is to promote fellowship through a variety of social activities. Multiple interest activity groups meet monthly or seasonally throughout the year in a variety of locations.
Due to COVID restrictions, general membership meetings have been suspended until further notice, but many of our smaller group activities (such as book club and stitchers) are still being conducted via Zoom. Outdoor programs (like our walking and hiking groups) are taking place with appropriate social distancing.
More information is found at http: www.winchesternewcomersclub.org. Click on the “contact us” link and fill in your information to be contacted.
