Winchester Frederick County Conservation Club, Inc.
The Annual Member/Guest Picnic of the Winchester Frederick County Conservation Club scheduled for Sunday at the Club property north of Winchester has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The Mac Tlumach College Scholarship Raffle Tickets Drawing has been moved to the Sept. 16 club membership meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS monthly education meetings at the Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce have been canceled until further notice. BONS is continuing their monthly meetings via Zoom. For BONS members, watch for an announcement about the Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 10. Not a member? Visit http://www.valleybees.online/ for more information about the club. Interested in becoming a beekeeper? There is a lot useful information on the website for you as well. The sidebar on the homepage includes a full “library” of educational links.
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Veterans of Foreign Wars Winchester Post 2123 meets the second Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge 466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. All current members and veterans eligible to join are invited to attend.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organization. Founded in 1899, the congressionally-chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge.
Josh Phelps will be speaking about Ketogenic Diets.
For more information about the club, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Winchester Rotary
The Rotary Club of Winchester will hold a hybrid meeting at noon Thursday.
Members can meet at Winchester Country Club or Zoom will be available for any member who wants to attend virtually.
The meeting topic will be a Zoom presentation from Leslie Blevins at district about membership. This will be a very interesting session as we will be hosting the Area One Clubs in the Zoom call — it will be our first Area One collaborative meeting.
