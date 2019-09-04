Disabled American Veterans
The Disabled American Veterans will meet at 7:30 tonight at the Cherry Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive. Call Leroy Lovett at 540-667-6327 for more information. New members welcome.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at noon today at the Clarion Inn Conference Center for a business meeting.
Nurses Luncheon
Nurses will meet for their quarterly Dutch Treat luncheon at 11 a.m. Monday at the Golden Corral on U.S. 522 in Winchester. For more information, call 540-667-7953
VFW Post 9760
VFW Post 9760 will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at Post 9760 at 425 S. Buckmarsh St. (U.S. 340) in Berryville. Prospective members are invited to attend and bring evidence of qualifying service.
VFW Post Auxiliary meets the same day at the same place and time, 7:00 pm. The Post is a non-smoking post. Contact phone number 540-532-8015 or 540-955-9812.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The Aug. 24 North/South winners were: Robert and Ilonka McNeill, first; Margaret Neiberger and Elaine Hauser, second. East/West winners were: George Caley and Milan Majarov, first; Colin Steele and Larry Graham, second.
The Aug. 26 winners were: D’Arcy Amburn and Charles Sweeney, first; Dagmar Loose and Mark Sonder, second.
The Aug. 27 North/South winners were: Virginia Connelly and Claudia Reppert, first; Brian Leonard and Mariellen Schwentker, second. East/West winners were: Judy Montague and Martin Janowitz, first; Emily Huttar and Bill Grewe, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Winchester-Frederick-Clarke Republican Women
The Winchester-Frederick-Clarke Republican Women will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Clarion Inn & Conference Center, 711 Millwood Ave., Winchester. Guest speaker will be Tim Coyne, chief public defender, who will discuss the opioid crisis. Brunch is $11. RSVP by Thursday to tcandmr@verizon.net
The club is hosting a patriotic barbecue picnic and craft fair from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Clearbrook Park, 3300 Martinsburg Pike, Clear Brook in the Kiwanis shelter. Tickets are $21 for adults, ages 5- 10 are $11 and children up to age 4 are free. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-republican-patriotic-picnic-tickets-65274005307?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete
Deadline to RSVP is Saturday.
Trout Unlimited
The Winchester Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Winchester Red Cross, 561 Fortress Drive. The featured speaker is retired world traveler Phil Stevens, who will share stories of fishing in Wisconsin. The group will gather for dinner at 5:30 p.m. before the meeting at Donato’s Touch of Italy restaurant, 1361 North Frederick Pike.
The chapter also holds a monthly gathering at Escutcheon Brewing in Winchester. This month’s gathering will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 to offer anglers and non-anglers in our area the opportunity to learn about Trout Unlimited and to tie some fishing flies.
For more information and directions to our meeting location, visit our website www.winchestertu.org or contact Bill Prokopchak (540-722-2620).
Womans’s Club of Clarke County
The Woman’s Club of Clarke County will meet at 2 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Berryville Baptist Church. The agenda includes the upcoming bake sale and a discussion and vote on the 2020 budget. Nominations for 2020 officers will be proposed. Guest speaker will be Allison Ritter, owner of the Tea Cart. Scheduled hostesses are Maureen Atkinson, Rosalind Longerbeam, Alice Hummer and Betty Wiley. For more information, call 540-955-4491.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club. Guest speaker will be John Flood, director of Big Legends.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 for the monthly education meeting at the Blandy Farm library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Guest speaker Elizabeth Cromer, regional state bee inspector, will speak on “What You Need To Know to Keep Bees in Virginia and End of Summer Apiary Chores.”
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will hold their annual family picnic at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Lions Shelter in Jim Barnett Park. For more information about the club, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room.
The speaker will be Alicia Aston of local animal rescue Dakota’s Dreams.
Guests and visiting Rotarians are welcome. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Winchester Retired Teachers
Winchester Retired Teachers will meet Tuesday at the Clarion Inn. Buffet luncheon is $12. There will be a brief business meeting beginning at noon. Following the luncheon there will be a program on the histories of Douglas, John Handley and John Kerr schools. The program will be presented by Trish Ridgeway and Judy Humbert. We will collect non-perishable foods for C-CAP. September is the beginning of our year-long scholarship drive. The scholarship is given each May to a Handley High School graduate. Members may pay dues for the 2019-2020 year — it’s $37 to join the local, district, and state organizations. If you plan to attend, call/text 540-303-0573 or email tislew@comcast.net by Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.