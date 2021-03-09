AMVETS and DAV
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 have joined forces to better serve our local veterans and their families. John Roberts, Certified DAV Chapter Service Officer, is available to assist veterans with filing for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, claims, and/or appeals. He can be reached at cw2jbr2@gmail.com or 843-812-4473. Veterans in need can also email AMVETS Post 18 at amvetsva18@gmail.com or call Post 18 Commander Ralph Hensley at 571-232-1184.
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St, Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Winchester Rotary Club
The Winchester Rotary Club will meet at noon Thursday for an online program (email John Elrick at john.elrick@gmail.com for the link).
Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi
Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will host its March social meeting at 6 p.m. today. The meeting will be hosted by Cindy Elsea.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS Monthly Education Meetings at the Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce have been canceled until further notice. BONS is continuing its monthly meetings via Zoom, however. This month’s Zoom meeting will take place at 7 p.m. March 11. The guest speaker will be Kamon Reynolds of Tennessee’s Bee YouTube fame. The featured topic will be “Queen Grafting and Rearing for Building Nucs and Producing Queens”. All visitors are welcome. Visit http://www.valleybees.online/, and scroll down to “Announcements” for the meeting link, and other information. Interested in becoming a beekeeper? There is a lot of useful information on the website for you as well. The sidebar on the homepage includes a full “library” of educational links. Classes are forming now. Sign up on the website.
Conservation Club scholarships
Winchester Frederick County Conservation Club, Inc. is accepting scholarship applications from college-bound seniors from all 10 high schools, plus private and home-schooled seniors, in our membership area whose major will be in a conservation based or related curriculum.
Four $500 Scholarships are available to award in 2021.
The guidance departments at the 10 high schools are in receipt of the application form.
A copy of the form can be requested by mail at WFCCC — PO Box 1431, Stephens City, Va. 22655.
The deadline for submission WFCCC is April 16.
Visit our website at www.winchesterfrederickcountyconservationclubinc.com for more information.
Winchester Area Newcomers Club
Winchester Area Newcomers Club is a social organization for women who are new to the area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends. The purpose of the club is to promote fellowship through a variety of social activities. Multiple interest activity groups meet monthly or seasonally throughout the year in a variety of locations.
Due to COVID restrictions, general membership meetings have been suspended until further notice, but many of our smaller group activities (such as book club and stitchers) are still being conducted via Zoom. Outdoor programs (like our walking and hiking groups) are taking place with appropriate social distancing.
More information is found at http: www.winchesternewcomersclub.org. Click on the “contact us” link and fill in your information to be contacted.
