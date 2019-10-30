Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women Club
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for brunch buffet at the Clarion Inn & Conference Center, 711 Millwood Ave., Winchester. Cost is $11. The speaker is Winchester Chief of Police John Piper, who will speak on crime in our city, including gangs and Antifa.
ALPHA OMEGA CHAPTER OF EPSILON SIGMA ALPHA INTL.
Alpha Omega # 2060, Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Intl. will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Westminster-Canterbury (off U.S. 522 North.) Executive Director of Special Love, Inc. Jan Bresch will be the speaker. Camp Fantastic is our statewide project. On Nov. 5, 7 and 9, Alpha Omega will collect donations in the store for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during Belk’s Charity Days. On Nov. 20, we will cook and serve the WATTS dinner for Market Street United Methodist Church. A social event on Nov. 7 at Roma’s Restaurant in Stephens City will celebrate five fall birthdays.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room. Warren Gosnell, from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department, will speak about traffic safety and patrol. Guests and visiting Rotarians welcome. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club. The speaker will be exchange student Clara Vassallo from Sicily.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room. Guest speaker will be Todd Drunagel from Tech Team Solutions. Visitors are welcome. For more information about the club, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Lord Fairfax Orchid Society
The Lord Fairfax Orchid Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church. The church is located at 2077 North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) in Winchester. The meeting will consist of club business and judging of orchids presented for the show table. A special speaker will talk on “Tricks, Tools and Techniques” for orchids and he will have orchids for sale. (No member orchid sales table). Meetings are open to the public and all are welcome.
Sing! Shenandoah seeks members
SING! SHENANDOAH , the Winchester-based women’s four-part a capella chorus, invites women who like to sing to join us as we learn Christmas music for performances throughout the region during the Christmas season. Rehearsals are held Mondays through November from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane (off U.S. 11 near Creekside). For more information, call Sue at 667-8921.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Tony Roper, the sheriff of Clarke County. All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at noon today at the Clarion Conference Center for a review for fall Pancake Day.
Shawquon Ruritan
Shawquon Ruritan meets at the Stephens City United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. every third Thursday of each month. The club is now selling homemade apple butter. The apple butter can be purchased at the 7-Eleven in Middletown, Stephens City Barbershop, Gore’s Fresh Meats, Split Ends Hair Salon and White Oak Trading Post.
VFW Post 9760
VFW Post 9760 will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at Post 9760 at 425 S. Buckmarsh St. (U.S. 340) in Berryville.
Prospective members are invited to attend and bring evidence of qualifying service. VFW Post Auxiliary meets the same day at the same place and time.
The Post is a non-smoking post. Contact phone number 540-532-8015 or 540-955-9812.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The Oct. 21 winners were: Colin Steele and Scott Bush, first; Mona Gambrill and Mary Kay Fahnestock, second.
The Oct. 22 North/South winners were: J. David Grier and Dagmar Loose first; Claudia Reppert and Virginia Connelly, second. East/West winners were: Bill Grewe and Emily Huttar, first; Jaclin Scalise and Veda Headley, second.
The Oct. 25 North/South winners were: Robert and Ilonka McNeill, first; Dan Putnam and Gerard O’Malley, second. East/West winners were: Jim and Kathy Arbogast, first; Stephen Montague and Colin Steele, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Civitan Club
Northern Shenandoah Valley Civitan Club,, a nonprofit organization with the emphasis on helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday evenings of the month at the Top Of Virginia Regional Chamber Office at 407 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester on the second and fourth Thursday evenings.
Community Connections
Community Connections will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at 1080 Coverstone Drive in Winchester for a Thanksgiving feast. RSVP by Nov. 4 to Chris Peterson at 540-504-6530. Call Patti at 540-504-6579 with questions.
Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee
Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee will be canvassing this weekend for the election on Tuesday. Visit WFCDC.org or call 540-358-1121 to get involved.
Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house at 2921 Grace St. in Winchester. After a short business meeting, there usually follows an informative program. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us.
Stephens City Lions Club
The Stephens City Lions Club has been making apple butter as one of its major fundraisers. It may be purchased at Rinker’s Orchard on Marlboro Road or at several locations throughout the county.
