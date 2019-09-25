NARFE Chapter 180
Kenneth J. Thomas, national president of NARFE (National Active & Retired Federal Employees), will visit Chapter 180 at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Clarion Inn & Conference Center, 711 Millwood Ave. Following a buffet lunch, Thomas will speak about initiatives underway at the national, state and local levels. For reservations, prospective members and guests may email Ken at swede1952@aol.com.
Three wine-themed gift baskets will be given away by drawing on Oct. 25 to raise money for Alzheimer's research. Contents have been assembled for an afternoon on the golf course, a night out on the town (including gift cards to restaurants and movie theaters), and a quiet evening at home. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and are available from Sharon at ilov2lrn@comcast.net.
Reservations are available until Nov. 6 for the Dec. 4 bus trip to Fredericksburg where participants will enjoy dinner and a holiday show at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. To register, call Mary at 540-869-7656.
Republican Women's Club
The Winchester Frederick Clark Republican Women's Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2 at the Clarion Inn & Conference Center. Alice Butler Short, founder of Women for Trump, will speak on activism. She will talk about how she got started and the importance of being politically active. The cost for the lunch is $14. RSVP by Sept. 27 to tcandmr@verizon.net.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at noon today at the Clarion Inn Conference Center. Dr. John Otho “Rob “ March III will speak about his experience as a Delta Force Flight surgeon during (Operation Restore Hope), which is when the grisly events depicted in "Black Hawk Down" took place.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room. Guest speaker will be Rebecca Lipscomb from the Village at Orchard Ridge. Visitors are welcome. For more information about the club, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room. Guests and visiting Rotarians welcome. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The Sept. 16 winners were: J. David Grier and Bill Sharp, first; Gerard O’Malley and Larry Graham, second.
The Sept. 17 North/South winners were: Bill Grewe and Emily Huttar, first; Claudia Reppert and Virginia Connelly, second. East/West winners were: George Caley and Milan Majarov, first; Stephen Montague and Larry Graham, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church.
All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Sons of the American Revolution
The Col. James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet for a breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Clarion Inn Conference Center. cost is $12. For more information, contact Dale Corey at 540-636-1263.
Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house at 2921 Grace St in Winchester. After a short business meeting, there usually follows an informative program. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us Visitors and guests are very welcome to attend a meeting and learn more about amateur radio and joining the club.
Stephens City Lions Club
The Stephens City Lions Club has been making apple butter as one of its major fundraisers. It may be purchased at Rinker's Orchard on Marlboro Road or at several locations throughout the county.
Shawquon Ruritan
Shawquon Ruritan meet at the Stephens City United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. every third Thursday of each month. The club is now selling homemade apple butter. The apple butter can be purchased at the 7-Eleven in Middletown, Stephens City Barbershop, Gore's Fresh Meats, Split Ends Hair Salon and White Oak Trading Post.
