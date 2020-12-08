Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS Monthly Education Meetings at the Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce have been canceled until further notice. BONS is continuing their monthly meetings via Zoom, however. The Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday will feature guest speaker Pam Fisher who will speak on “Sustainability, NUC Production, and Mentoring Ideas.”
The invitation to join the meeting can be found at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82599551241?pwd=NWNCMnZhbk5zSE8vQUVUT2x3MG1Qdz09. Log on will begin at 6:45 p.m. Visit http://www.valleybees.online/ for more information about the club. Interested in becoming a beekeeper? There is a lot of useful information on the website for you as well. The sidebar on the homepage includes a full “library” of educational links. Classes will be starting in February 2021, and are forming now. Sign up on the website!
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County is holding a Holiday Bundles of Joy Raffle until Dec. 16. There will be two prize baskets with the first one being at least $800 in gift cards and the second one with at least $300 in gift cards. We are still collecting gift certificates from restaurants and businesses. If anyone wants to purchase tickets, they are $10 each or three for $20. Call Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or Dale Coumes at 540-955-2722.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County meets each Tuesday morning from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Boy Scouts of America Shenandoah Area Council office at 107 Youth Development Court in Winchester.
Today’s meeting will be a Club Assembly/Business Meeting.
The club is offering in person with masks and social distancing in the office with a Zoom screen for members or guests who choose not to meet face to face.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. The program will be a business meeting.
The speaker for today’s meeting will be will be Russ Potts with the Winchester Education Foundation.
For more information about the club, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Veterans of Foreign Wars Winchester Post 2123 meets the second Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge 466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. All current members and veterans eligible to join are invited to attend.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organization.
