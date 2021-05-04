Preceptor Zeta Chapter
Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at The Buttery at Locke Store in Millwood. Sisters will gather at noon. The next Chapter Business meeting will be hosted by Janet Mack at 6 p.m. May 11. Charitable support will be for CCAP Winchester.
Clarke County Women’s Club
The Clarke County Women’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. May 13 at Berryville Presbyterian Church at 123 W Main St., Berryville.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell.
After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group.
Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization.
Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet today at 12:15 p.m. at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Guest speaker will be Jarret Tomaleski from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
The meeting on May 11 will be the annual Memorial Service.
AMVETS and DAV
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 have joined forces to better serve our local veterans and their families. John Roberts, Certified DAV Chapter Service Officer, is available to assist veterans with filing for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, claims, and/or appeals. He can be reached at cw2jbr2@gmail.com or 843-812-4473. Veterans in need can also email AMVETS Post 18 at amvetsva18@gmail.com or call Post 18 Commander Ralph Hensley at 571-232-1184.
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Winchester Rotary Club
The Winchester Rotary Club will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club.
Participating online is also an option (email John Elrick at john.elrick@gmail.com for the link).
Winchester Area Newcomers Club
Winchester Area Newcomers Club is a social organization for women who are new to the area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends. The purpose of the club is to promote fellowship through a variety of social activities. Multiple interest activity groups meet monthly or seasonally throughout the year in a variety of locations.
Due to COVID restrictions, general membership meetings have been suspended until further notice, but many of our smaller group activities (such as book club and stitchers) are still being conducted via Zoom. Outdoor programs (like our walking and hiking groups) are taking place with appropriate social distancing.
More information is found at http: www.winchesternewcomersclub.org. Click on the “contact us” link and fill in your information to be contacted.
Border Kids Rescue
BKR(Border Kids Rescue) will have a planning meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church at 527 Van Fossen St. in Winchester. They will observe COVID restrictions, so seating is limited. Call Lisa at 540-535-9416 to let the group know if you plan to attend or if you have questions. The group will discuss situations pertaining to kids who are detained at the southern border.
