Disabled American Veterans
The Disabled American Veterans will meet at 7:30 tonight at the Cherry Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive. Call Leroy Lovett at 540-667-6327 for more information. New members welcome.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at noon today at the Clarion Inn Conference Center.
VFW Post 9760
VFW Post 9760 will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at Post 9760 at 425 South Buckmarsh St., (U.S 340 South) in Berryville.
Prospective members are invited to attend and bring evidence of qualifying service.
VFW Post Auxiliary meets the same day at the same place and time, 7:00 pm.
The Post is a non-smoking post. Contact phone number (540) 532-8015 or (540) 955-9812.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Blandy Farm library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Attend if you are interested in beekeeping or would like more information about the club. Can’t make it to the meeting, but are interested in beekeeping? Check out the BONS website: http://www.valleybees.online/ for information regarding future classes, etc.
Alpha Omega — ESA Intl.
Alpha Omega # 2060, Epsilon Sigma Alpha International will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at Donato’s Touch of Italy on U.S. 522 North. Michelle Hall of Belk’s will talk about Belk’s Charity Days in November. Alpha Omega participates to receive donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, the club’s main project. Since 1972 chapters all over the country have raised $290 million for the hospital. Vice president Ann Taylor will conduct the meeting Saturday as the president Priscilla Browning will be in Richmond attending the state Leadership Conference. On Sunday, Ann Taylor and Jane Parrish will attend the Virginia State Council fall meeting.
Winchester-Shawnee Lions Club
The Winchester-Shawnee Lions Club will meet at 6:30 tonight in Westminster-Canterbury. The program will be Jenny Callis discussing the Highland Food Pantry. If you would like to attend, please call 540-662-0688.
American Association of University Women
The Winchester Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) and Friends of Handley Regional Library are co-sponsoring a Candidates’ Forum for the Virginia House of Delegates from the 10th, 29th, and 33rd Districts and for for the Virginia Senate in the 27th District. The public forum will be held on from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Robinson Auditorium of The Handley Library. This program is free and the public is invited and encouraged to attend. Candidates invited to speak are: House District 10 Wendy Gooditis (D) and Randy Minchew (R); House District 29 Chris Collins (R) and Irina Khanin (D); House District 33 Dave LaRock (R) and Mavis Taintor (D); Senate District 27 Jill Vogel (R) and Ronnie Ross (D).
Woman’s Club of Clarke County
The Woman’s Club of Clarke County will hold its annual soup and dessert luncheon at noon on Oct. 10 at the Berryville Baptist Church. Members who wish may also bring a sandwich. The agenda includes the nomination of 2020 officers and a report on the bake sale. Soup makers are Maureen Atkinson, Donna Gallagher and Barbara Lawson. Dessert providers are Dana Lawson and Debbie Zimmerman. Members are reminded to bring items or a donation for FISH. For more information, call 955-4491.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club. Robbie Barch will speak about long-term health insurance.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room. Lion Steve Baker will go over logistics for our cash party.
Visitors are welcome. For more information about the club, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room.
Tara Holmes from Jubilee Kitchen at the First Presbyterian Church, will be the presenter. Guests and visiting Rotarians welcome. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church. Faith Power with the Laurel Center will be the speaker.
All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Trout Unlimited
The Winchester Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lord Fairfax Community College, Science Building, Room #145, Middletown. The featured speaker will be WTU’s Dr. Lisa LaCivita. Her topic for the evening is: “Frederick County Frogs: What are they telling us and why should we care?” The group will gather for dinner at 5 p.m. before the meeting at IJ Cann’s restaurant.
The chapter will also mee at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at Escutcheon Brewing in Winchester to offer anglers and non-anglers in our area the opportunity to learn about Trout Unlimited and to tie some fishing flies.
For more information and directions to our meeting location, visit our website www.winchestertu.org or contact Bill Prokopchak at 540-722-2620.
Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house at 2921 Grace St in Winchester. After a short business meeting, there usually follows an informative program. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us Visitors and guests are very welcome to attend a meeting and learn more about amateur radio and joining the club.
Stephens City Lions Club
The Stephens City Lions Club has been making apple butter as one of its major fundraisers. It may be purchased at Rinker’s Orchard on Marlboro Road or at several locations throughout the county.
Shawquon Ruritan
Shawquon Ruritan meets at the Stephens City United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. every third Thursday of each month. The club is now selling homemade apple butter. The apple butter can be purchased at the 7-Eleven in Middletown, Stephens City Barbershop, Gore’s Fresh Meats, Split Ends Hair Salon and White Oak Trading Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.