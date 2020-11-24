Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County is holding a Holiday Bundles of Joy Raffle until Dec. 16. There will be two prize baskets with the first one being at least $800 in gift cards and the second one with at least $300 in gift cards. We are still collecting gift certificates from restaurants and businesses. If anyone wants to purchase tickets, they are $10 each or three for $20. Call Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or Dale Coumes at 540-955-2722.
Republican Women’s Club creates new scholarship
The Winchester-Frederick-Clarke Republican Women’s Club (WFCRW) has established a new scholarship — the Kay Gunter Memorial Scholarship, established in tribute to Gunter’s lifelong support of good government and the involvement of women in that process. Gunter had an extensive history of serving the Republican Party, which included being elected chairman of the Clarke County Republican Committee, representative to the 10th Congressional District for the State Central Committee of the Republican Party of Virginia and Delegate from Virginia to the 2012 Republican National Convention. She held a variety of offices in the WFCRC, culminating in the club’s presidency in 2016. She was also on the board of Abba Care, where she passionately supported the right to life.
In the spring of 2021, three $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to female high school seniors residing in the counties of Frederick and Clarke, and in the City of Winchester. An application can be requested by email to Debbie Berg at bergdeboraha@gmail.com or by going to www.wfcrw.org.
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women’s Club is affiliated with the Virginia Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County meets each Tuesday morning from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Boy Scouts of America Shenandoah Area Council office at 107 Youth Development Court in Winchester.
Today’s meeting will be a Thankful breakfast. The meeting for Dec. 1 will be a club Sing-A-Long.
We are offering in person with masks and social distancing in the office with a Zoom screen for members or guests who choose not to meet face to face.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. The program will be a business meeting.
The speaker for the Dec. 1 meeting will be Justin Kerns from the Winchester Convention and Visitors Center.
For more information about the club, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi
Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will hold its December Business meeting hosted by Sue Clark at 6 p.m. Dec. 1.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Winchester Post 2123 meets the second Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge 466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. All current members and veterans eligible to join are invited to attend.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organization.
