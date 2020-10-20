Winchester Area Newcomers Club
The Winchester Area Newcomers Club will hold a general meeting on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Bible Church Meeting Room Door #3 located at 3217 Middle Road in Winchester. Following CDC Guidelines, masks are required and social distancing will be in place. No refreshments will be provided.
Winchester Area Newcomers Club is a social organization for women who are new to the Winchester area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends.
The purpose of the club is to promote fellowship through a variety of social activities. Multiple interest activity groups meet monthly or seasonally throughout the year in a variety of locations. Currently, small groups are meeting outdoors, on Zoom, or in other settings following CDC guidelines.
More information is found at http: www.winchesternewcomersclub.org/. Click on the “contact us” link and fill in your information to be contacted. New members are welcome.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County meets each Tuesday morning from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Boy Scouts of America Shenandoah Area Council office at 107 Youth Development Court in Winchester.
We are offering in person with masks and social distancing in the office with a Zoom screen for members or guests who choose not to meet face to face.
The speaker for today will be Kevin Murphy, president and CEO of J.E. Austin Associates discussing National Economic Strategies.
Winchester, Frederick, Clarke, Republican Women
The Winchester, Frederick, Clarke Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 3 at Winchester Country Club, 1300 Senseny Road for its monthly meeting. Cost is $17 by cash/check at the door. The guest speaker will be Del. Dave LaRock, who will give a legislative update and his personal insight on the 2020 Elections. LaRock is a member of the Virginia House of Delegates for the 33rd district and serves on the Transportation Committee, Education Committee and Science and Technology Committee. RSVP by Oct. 28 to Chris Rathbun at Carathbun106@aol.com or call 703-303-3850.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge.
The guest speaker will be Bethany Kirby, a physical therapist with Valley Health Wellness Center. The program for Oct. 27 will be a business meeting.
For more information about the club, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Winchester Rotary Club
The Winchester Rotary Club will meet at noon Thursday either in-person at Winchester Country Club or virtually (email John Elrick at john.elrick@gmail.com for the link). In-person attendance requires an RSVP to John at the same address. The speaker will be Jared Martin, the new lieutenant of the Salvation Army in Winchester, who will report on their efforts during COVID.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 215 E. Cork St. Guest speaker will be Kiwanis membership chair Rick Balzhiser, who will discuss the need for Kiwanians to recruit new, younger members into the service club.
Anyone interested in attending this luncheon or in learning about becoming a Kiwanian should contact the club’s membership chair Rick Balzhiser, 240-308-2255, Balzhiser46@comcast.net.
To learn more about Kiwanis Club efforts to serve the needs of children and others, visit www.kcow.org or Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/winkiwanis.
AMVETS Post 18
AMVETS Post 18 will hold its monthly general membership meeting on Wednesday at 6:30 pm, at Post Headquarters at 851 Green St. in Stephens City. The subject of the meeting is general planning and program management. Refreshments will be served.
Post Headquarters is open Tuesday through Sunday, 2 pm until closing. Homemade meals are offered every day. Check the Facebook page at “AMVETS Post 18, Stephens City, VA”, for the revolving menu.
All active, reserve and National Guard service members, veterans and their families welcome.
Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi
The October social of the Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will be hosted by Deb Rotundo for a gathering at Olive Garden at 6 p.m. Oct. 27. On Oct. 31, Sisters will celebrate Halloween at the Witches Brew Tea at Rosemont Manor, Berryville. Tea check in will begin at noon.
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Veterans of Foreign Wars Winchester Post 2123 meets the second Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge 466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. All current members and veterans eligible to join are invited to attend.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organization.
VSCPA
The Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the VSCPA is hosting three CPE events. If you are interested in attending, contact shenandoahvalleyvscpa@gmail.com.
1. Virtual Lunch & Learn Webinar – noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 29. Free for members. 1 CPE credit. Topic will be PPP Loans. A chapter meeting will follow.
2. Virtual CPE Webinar on Financial Statement Fraud with Weston Smith, former CFO of HealthSouth, from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 17. Two CPE credits. Fee is $50 for members and nonmembers. Student chapter members may attend free. Register by Oct. 23.
3. Virtual AICPA Annual Tax Update with David Peters from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Eight CPE credits will be awarded. Fee is $150 for members by Nov. 6 and $180 after. Nonmembers pay $200.
New location for NARFE
NARFE Chapter 180 (National Active & Retired Federal Employees) will meet Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boyce Fire Hall, 7 S. Greenway Ave. in Boyce (intersection of U.S. 340 and Main Street). A buffet lunch of roast beef and baked fish will be available at a cost of $15. For membership inquiries or lunch reservations, email Ken at swede1952@aol.com.
