Hawthorne Garden Club
Hawthorne Garden Club will attend the 2020 Joint Meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Valerie Hill Winery located on Marlboro Road. Carrie Whitacre from Blandy Experimental Farm will be doing a presentation on herbs.
Apple Valley Garden Club
Apple Valley Garden Club will participate in the 2020 Winchester Joint Meeting to be held Sept. 24 at Valerie Hill Winery. If you are interested in joining our active Garden Club contact our President, Linda Reed, at 540-722-8880
New location for NARFE
NARFE Chapter 180 (National Active & Retired Federal Employees) will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Boyce Fire Hall, 7 S. Greenway Ave. (intersection of U.S. 340 and Main Street) in Boyce. A buffet lunch of chicken pot pie and meatloaf will be available at a cost of $15. Dr. Frank R. Scheer, curator of the Railway Mail Service Library, will speak about the library and the Boyce Railway Depot Foundation, both of which are currently housed in the nearby 1913 Boyce railway depot building. For membership inquiries or lunch reservations, email Ken at swede1952@aol.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 215 E. Cork St.
Guest speakers will be Winchester’s new Salvation Army Commander Lt. Jared Martin and his wife Rachel.
Anyone interested in attending this luncheon or in learning about becoming a Kiwanian should contact the club’s membership chair Rick Balzhiser, (240) 308-2255, Balzhiser46@comcast.net.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge.
Guest speaker will be from Apple Valley Wood Turners.
For more information about the club, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Veterans of Foreign Wars Winchester Post 2123 meets the second Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge 466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. All current members and veterans eligible to join are invited to attend.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organization.
Did you serve in Korea?
If you have ever served honorably in Korea as a member of the U.S. Armed Forces from Sept. 3, 1945 to the present, or served outside of Korea from June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955, then you are eligible to become a member of the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA). The Shenandoah Valley Chapter 313 of the KWVA is actively recruiting new members, including Korean War and Korean Defense Veterans. We visit hospitalized and shut-in veterans, participate in parades, participate in ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and our National Korean War Memorial, with invites to the Korean Ambassador’s residence for lunch, and support the Veteran community at large.
Contact Frederick County Coordinator, Stephen Culbert at 540-532-2932 or email culbert79@yahoo.com for more information and visit KWVA.us.
The club and organizations calendar runs Tuesdays in the Life section. If your club would like to announce its meetings and other news, email rtaylor@winchesterstar.com by Thursday afternoon.
