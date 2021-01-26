Democratic Committee
Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee (WFCDC) will host its first General Meeting (virtually) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. After a brief informational meeting, candidates for the November election will speak (21/2 minutes each). Participants will be able to contact specific candidates to arrange meet and greet gatherings or ask questions at a later date.
Visit WFCDC.org to sign up for the meeting link. All progressives in Winchester City and Frederick County are welcome to this open meeting; WFCDC encourages those who are interested to join as members.
Winchester Rotary Club
The Winchester Rotary Club will meet at noon Thursday for an online program (email John Elrick at john.elrick@gmail.com for the link). The speaker will be Pat Kofalt with an update on the Rotary Peacebuilder’s Initiative.
Conservation Club scholarships
Winchester Frederick County Conservation Club, Inc. is accepting scholarship applications from college-bound seniors from all 10 high schools, plus private and home-schooled seniors, in our membership area whose major will be in a conservation based or related curriculum.
Four $500 Scholarships are available to award in 2021.
The guidance departments at the 10 high schools are in receipt of the application form.
A copy of the form can be requested by mail at WFCCC — PO Box 1431, Stephens City, Va. 22655.
The deadline for submission WFCCC is April 16.
Visit our website at www.winchesterfrederickcountyconservationclubinc.com for more information.
Winchester Area Newcomers Club
Winchester Area Newcomers Club is a social organization for women who are new to the area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends. The purpose of the club is to promote fellowship through a variety of social activities. Multiple interest activity groups meet monthly or seasonally throughout the year in a variety of locations.
Due to COVID restrictions, general membership meetings have been suspended until further notice, but many of our smaller group activities (such as book club and stitchers) are still being conducted via Zoom. Outdoor programs (like our walking and hiking groups) are taking place with appropriate social distancing.
More information is found at http: www.winchesternewcomersclub.org. Click on the “contact us” link and fill in your information to be contacted.
Winchester Host Lions Club
Due to the governor’s latest limitations on group gatherings, the Winchester Host Lion’s Club will not meet in January.
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Veterans of Foreign Wars Winchester Post 2123 meets the second Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge 466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. All current members and veterans eligible to join are invited to attend.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organization.
