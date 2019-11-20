Winchester-Shawnee Lions Club
The Winchester-Shawnee Lions Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. today in Westminster-Canterbury. The program is Karen Adams speaking about diabetes management as well as some of the latest information concerning the disease. If you would like to attend, call 540-662-0688.
Glen Burnie Garden Club
The Glen Burnie Garden Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Faith Harbaugh is the hostess. The theme is Last Minute Flower Show Questions. There is no exhibit.
Preceptor Zeta Chapter
Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will hold its next social at the Doghaus Blooms and Events florist shop in Stephens City at 6 p.m. today. Members are asked to bring their own drink. Snacks will be provided by Susan Goldizen.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room. The club will hold a Thankfulness Breakfast.
Guests and visiting Rotarians welcome. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The Nov. 11 afternoon winners were: Milan Majarov and Bill Grewe, first; Susan Fleming and Ann Grisdale, second.
The Nov. 11 evening winners were: Ann Hawkins-Viau and Dagmar Loose, first; Mona Gambrill and Mary Kay Fahnestock, second.
The Nov. 12 North/South winners were: Claudia Reppert and Bob Back, first; Brian Leonard and Mariellen Schwentker, second. East/West winners were: Judy Montague and Martin Janowitz, first; Emily Huttar and Bill Grewe, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club.
Civitan Club
Northern Shenandoah Valley Civitan Club, a nonprofit organization with the emphasis on helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday evenings of the month at the Top Of Virginia Regional Chamber Office at 407 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester on the second and fourth Thursday evenings.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room for a business meeting. For more information about the club, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church. All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at noon today at the Clarion Conference Center. Janie Dickens-Bowman with the Villages of Orchard Ridge will be the speaker.
Shawquon Ruritan
Shawquon Ruritan meets at the Stephens City United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. every third Thursday of each month.
Civitan Club
Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house at 2921 Grace St. in Winchester. After a short business meeting, there usually follows an informative program. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
The Kiwanis Club of Old Town meets at noon the second and fourth Monday of every month at the Godfrey Miller Home and Fellowship Center. Meeting includes lunch and a speaker. The speaker for Nov. 26 will be from Froggy’s Closet.
Winchester Retired Teachers
Winchester Retired Teachers will meet Dec. 3 at the Clarion Inn. The meeting/luncheon will begin at noon with a performance of holiday music by the Handley Chorus. A buffet lunch and meeting will follow. The cost of lunch is $12. Our guest will be Dr. Jason Van Heukelum, superintendent of Winchester Public Schools.
We will be accepting monetary donations to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive. Make checks payable to the Salvation Army. Our ongoing community service is collecting canned/dried food for CCAP. You many also make a donation to the John Handley Scholarship fund at any meeting.
WRT is open to any retired Winchester City Schools personnel. We welcome new members. If you know of anyone not currently attending, please invite them.
If you plan to attend, call 540-303-0573 or email tislew@comcast.net by Nov. 29.
