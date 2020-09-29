Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County meets each Tuesday morning from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at a new location — the Boy Scouts of America Shenandoah Area Council Office at 107 Youth Development Court in Winchester.
We are offering in person with masks and social distancing in the office with a Zoom screen for members or guests who choose not to meet face to face.
The speaker for today is Robert Garrett, new scout executive of the Shenandoah Area Council. The speaker for Oct. 6 will be author Kristina Hagman, who will share insights from her book, “The Eternal Party.”
Republican Women’s Club
The Winchester, Frederick, Clarke, Republican Women’s Club monthly luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at Winchester Country Club, 1300 Senseny Road. Cost is $17 cash/check at the door.
All local, state and federal Republican candidates (or their representatives) are invited to attend and speak at our WFCRW monthly meeting. Come hear what they have to say.
RSVP by Wednesday to Chris Rathbun at Carathbun106@aol.com or call 703-303-3850.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge.
The guest speaker will be Katie Lockhart, career and technical coordinator for Winchester Public Schools. The speaker for Oct. 6 will be Vicki Culbreth from Winchester Rescue Mission.
For more information about the club, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Winchester Rotary Club
The Winchester Rotary Club will meet at noon Thursday either in-person at Winchester Country Club or virtually (email John Elrick at john.elrick@gmail.com for the link). In-person attendance requires an RSVP to John at the same address. Thursday’s program will be Dr. Nicholas Restrepo providing an update on the Northern Virginia Substance Abuse Coalition.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 215 E. Cork St.
Anyone interested in attending this luncheon or in learning about becoming a Kiwanian should contact the club’s membership chair Rick Balzhiser, (240) 308-2255, Balzhiser46@comcast.net.
Did you serve in Korea?
If you have ever served honorably in Korea as a member of the U.S. Armed Forces from Sept. 3, 1945 to the present, or served outside of Korea from June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955, then you are eligible to become a member of the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA). The Shenandoah Valley Chapter 313 of the KWVA is actively recruiting new members, including Korean War and Korean Defense Veterans. We visit hospitalized and shut-in veterans, participate in parades, participate in ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and our National Korean War Memorial, with invites to the Korean Ambassador’s residence for lunch, and support the Veteran community at large.
Contact Frederick County Coordinator, Stephen Culbert at 540-532-2932 or email culbert79@yahoo.com for more information and visit KWVA.us.
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Veterans of Foreign Wars Winchester Post 2123 meets the second Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge 466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. All current members and veterans eligible to join are invited to attend.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organization.
