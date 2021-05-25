Beta Sigma Phi
Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will gather at 5:30 p.m. today at Winchester Country Club. Sisters will install newly elected officers for 2021-22, celebrate sisters progressing into a new degree, announce Woman of the Year and reveal Secret Sisters.
Stamp club
The Shenandoah Valley Stamp Club (SVSC) will meet from 7-9 p.m. today in 212 Davis Hall (the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center building). SVSC meets the 4th Tuesday of each month except December and invites stamp collectors of all ages. For more information contact Cal Allen at shenandoahvalleystampclub@gmail.com.
TOPS Weight-Loss Support
TOPS Chapter VA-0427 Winchester (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet Thursday at the Christianson Familyland shelter in Jim Barnett Park. Member weigh-in begins at 9 a.m. and the meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. Guests are welcome. Dues are $32 per year to the national nonprofit organization in Wisconsin, plus a small monthly fee to the local chapter. For more information, visit www.tops.org
Winchester Rotary Club
At the Thursday meeting, Cheryl Hamilton Fried from Blue Ridge Hospice is the guest speaker. The meeting is at noon at Winchester Country Club and by Zoom.
NARFE meeting
Members of NARFE Chapter 180 (National Active & Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Boyce Fire Hall in Boyce (corner of U.S. 340 and Main St.). Following a buffet lunch, members will hear from Vanessa Santiago, Associate Extension Agent in the Consumer and Family Sciences division of the Virginia Cooperative Extension, which serves the Northern Shenandoah Valley counties of Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page. Santiago’s topic will be “Using Your Why for Healthy Living.” For lunch reservations at $15 each or membership inquiries, email Ken at swede1952@aol.com.
Winchester Kiwanis Club
The Kiwanis of Winchester Club meets Wednesdays at noon at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 215 E Cork St. They invite you to join us for lunch. Everyone is welcome. Please feel free to contact brenda.dodd@comcast.net for any questions.
National Federation of the Blind
The Winchester chapter of National Federation of the Blind remains busy in spite of COVID-19. The group welcomes people who are blind or have low vision, as well as family and friends. The goal is to help the vision-impaired live the lives they want. The group offers numerous networking opportunities and blindness-related resources, including free white canes for blind children and adults. It also offers scholarships.
The monthly chapter meetings are now virtual but will hopefully be “in person” again soon. The next virtual Winchester chapter meeting is 7 p.m. Wednesday. Those interested in participating should contact President Chris Walker at 540-303-0080.
Winchester Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. June 1 at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Guest speaker will be Carolyn Frye from the Winchester Garden Club. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Republican Women
The monthly meeting of the Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women will be held at 11:30 a.m. June 2 at the Winchester Country Club. Winners of the Kay Gunther scholarship awards for Frederick County, Winchester city, and Clarke County will be announced. Lunch is $17 per person. Please RSVP by May 31, to Sandy Bologna, 540 664 7567 or email: sandybologna@gmail.com
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
AMVETS and DAV
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 have joined forces to better serve our local veterans and their families. John Roberts, Certified DAV Chapter Service Officer, is available to assist veterans with filing for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, claims, and/or appeals. He can be reached at cw2jbr2@gmail.com or 843-812-4473. Veterans in need can also email AMVETS Post 18 at amvetsva18@gmail.com or call Post 18 Commander Ralph Hensley at 571-232-1184.
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Winchester Area Newcomers Club
Winchester Area Newcomers Club is a social organization for women who are new to the area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends. The purpose of the club is to promote fellowship through a variety of social activities. Multiple interest activity groups meet monthly or seasonally throughout the year in a variety of locations.
Due to COVID restrictions, general membership meetings have been suspended until further notice, but many of our smaller group activities (such as book club and stitchers) are still being conducted via Zoom. Outdoor programs (like our walking and hiking groups) are taking place with appropriate social distancing.
More information is found at http: www.winchesternewcomersclub.org. Click on the “contact us” link and fill in your information to be contacted.
