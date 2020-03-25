Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will not meet in March or April. A decision will be made as to May meetings.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County has canceled meetings until further notice. Anyone seeking additional information about membership or club events is urged to reach out via the club’s website or Facebook.
NARFE Chapter 180
NARFE Chapter 180 (National Active & Retired Federal Employees) will not meet on March 27. The next regular meeting will be April 24 at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn & Conference Center, 711 Millwood Ave. The April 28 bus trip to Lancaster, Penn. for lunch and a performance of “Queen Esther” at the Sight and Sound Theater is now full.
VFW Post 9760
VFW Post 9760 in Berryville is closed until at least March 27.
Blue Ridge Democratic Committee
The Blue Ridge Democratic Committee breakfast, scheduled for March 28 at the Winchester Country Club has been canceled. The next scheduled meeting is June 13.
Korean War Veterans Association
Shenandoah Chapter #313 of the Korean War Veterans Association has canceled all scheduled activities for the month of April. A decision will be made later about the month of May.
Winchester Host Lions Club
Winchester Host Lions club will not meet during April and will reassess after that.
AMVETS Post 18
AMVETS Post 18 has canceled its March and April membership meetings and all scheduled events.
Kiwanis Pancake Day
Kiwanis Pancake Day scheduled for April 4 has been canceled. Tickets and ads can be carried forward and 100% honored at the Fall Community Pancake Day on Nov. 7 or they can be refunded.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS Monthly Education Meetings at the Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce have been canceled until further notice. With the arrival of spring we are also heading into Honeybee Swarm season. If you see one, or need help with one, visit http://www.valleybees.online/ to contact a beekeeper for assistance. Interested in becoming a beekeeper? There is a lot useful information on the website.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will not meet in March. It will make a decision on April meetings later.
Lions Club Bland Contest
The Winchester Shawnee Lions Bland Contest scheduled for March 27 has been canceled. The Winchester Host Lions Club Bland Contest scheduled for March 31 has been canceled.
