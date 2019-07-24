Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee
WFCDC General Meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Frederick County Public Safety Building, 1080 Coverstone Drive. All are welcome: members and nonmembers. Please visit Wfcdc.org to sign up for our newsletter (no cost) or to join the Committee ($30); find us on Facebook, too. Call 540-358-1121 with questions or to get involved in WFCDC.
Glen Burnie Garden Club
The Glen Burnie Garden Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the home of Robin Rogers, for the annual picnic. Committee 1 will bring: salads, Committee 2: desserts, Committee 3: side dishes, Committee 4: appetizers. The exhibit is Botanical Arts, a Topiary Design Type. Committee 4 will judge.
NARFE Chapter 180
NARFE Chapter 180 (National Active & Retired Federal Employees) will meet Friday at 11:30 a.m. for a buffet lunch, program and business meeting at Clarion Inn & Conference Center, 711 Millwood Ave. This month’s presenter will be Doug Riley of Tunnelton, W.Va., who will portray the writer and humorist Mark Twain during his later years. For more than a decade, Riley has been interpreting Twain for the West Virginia Humanities Council’s “History Alive!” program. New members are welcome and may contact Ken at swede1952@aol.com for information.
Chapter 180 is sponsoring two activities to raise money for Alzheimer’s research. They are going on a bus trip to see “South Pacific” in Fredericksburg on Aug. 21 and a drawing for three wine-themed gift baskets will be given away in October. For trip information, call Mary at 540-869-7656. For basket information, email Sharon at ilov2lrn@comcast.net.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The July 15 winners were: Gerard O’Malley and Larry Graham, first; J. David Grier and Dagmar Loose, second.
The July 16 North/South winners were: Dagmar Loose and J. David Grier, first; Susan Fleming and Ann Grisdale, second. East/West winners were: George Caley and Milan Majarov, first; Emily Huttar and Bill Grewe, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
SV Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house, 2921 Grace St. in Winchester. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us. Visitors welcome.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will not meet this week.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room. Dr. John Lamanna, Executive Director of Timber Ridge School, is our guest speaker. He will update us on all the exciting happenings at the school. Guests and visiting Rotarians are welcome. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
The Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at the Rotary Shelter in Jim Barnett Park.
Information session on Clarke County Fair
Clarke County Parks and Recreation and Town and Country Garden Club of Berryville are hosting a free community meeting prior to the Clarke County Fair in August to better prepare those interested in submitting arrangements and specimens at the fair this year.
Garden Club members Joyce Cosby and Linda Lawson will be presenting “Enhance your Floral Design and Specimen Submissions to the Fair” at 7 p.m. July 30 at the Clarke County Parks and Recreation Building.
All those interested in an informative evening (regardless of whether you are submitting to the Fair) are invited to attend! The program will focus on guidelines for judging plant materials, grooming, conditioning, and staging entries for fair exhibits.
Free and open to the public. Refreshments and door prizes. For more information, call 540-678-8753.
