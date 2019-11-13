NARFE Chapter 180
NARFE Chapter 180 (National Active & Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Clarion Inn & Conference Center, 711 Millwood Ave. Following a buffet lunch, there will be a musical program by Laurie Blue and Bill Rose of Loudoun County and a brief business meeting, including the election of officers. For membership inquiries, email Ken at swede1952@aol.com.
November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Since January 2016, NARFE Chapter 180 has raised more than $25,000 for Alzheimer’s research.
Area residents wishing to join the Dec. 4 bus trip to Fredericksburg for dinner and a “Christmas Spectacular” holiday show at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts may call Mary at 540-869-7656 for space availability.
Apple Valley Needle Threaders
The Apple Valley Needle Threaders will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the VFW Post 9760, 425 S. Buckmarsh St. Berryville. The program features the presentation “All Scrapped Out” with Penni Domikis of Cabin in the Woods. AVNT is a friendly quilt club welcoming beginner to experienced quilters. AVNT meets on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, email avntquilters@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room. Tony Manzione, an EMS Council Training Coordinator will discuss CPR and First Aid Training. Guests and visiting Rotarians welcome. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The Nov. 4 winners were: Bill Sharp and J. David Grier, first; Bill Singer and Helen Sperry, second.
The Nov. 5 North/South winners were: Dagmar Loose and J. David Grier, first; Brian Leonard and Mariellen Schwentker, second. East/West winners were: Emily Huttar and Bill Grewe, first; Virginia Fluet and Gerard O’Malley, second.
The Nov. 9 North/South winners were: Robert and Ilonka McNeill, first; Dan Putnam and Susan Fleming, second. East/West winners were: Judith Owen and Bill Singer, first; Ruth Carter and Evelyn Fiorelli, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club.
German Lunch Bunch
The German Lunch Bunch will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Golden Corral restaurant in Winchester. Newcomers are welcome.
Civitan Club
Northern Shenandoah Valley Civitan Club, a nonprofit organization with the emphasis on helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday evenings of the month at the Top Of Virginia Regional Chamber Office at 407 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester on the second and fourth Thursday evenings.
Trout Unlimited
The Winchester Chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet at 7 p.m. today at Escutcheon Brewing in Winchester to offer anglers and non-anglers in our area the opportunity to learn about Trout Unlimited and to tie some fishing flies. For more information and directions to our meeting location, visit our website www.winchestertu.org or contact Bill Prokopchak (540-722-2620).
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS will not meet Thursday for its Monthly Education Meeting. Instead, the club will be supporting the documentary, “The Pollinators,” showing at the Winchester Alamo Drafthouse, at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Tickets are available at the theater, or online https://drafthouse.com/winchester/. Can’t make it to the showing, but are interested in beekeeping? Check out the BONS website: http://www.valleybees.online/ for information regarding future classes, etc.
Town and Country Garden Club
The Town and Country Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Berryville Presbyterian Church at 123 W. Main Street in Berryville. Jennifer Algorri will demonstrate “repostioning” vintage and antique glassware and china into flowers, garden totems and bird feeders. In addition to hearing from the guest speaker, members will also engage in a silent auction of Christmas items that are no longer being used. Forms for placing bids will be available and bidding will stop when the meeting is adjourned.
This month’s arrangement should be in a “real” pumpkin and November’s specimen is a chrysanthemum.
Call Marilyn at 540-955-8390 for more information.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room. Guest speaker will be Nancy Mango from Bright Futures. Visitors are welcome. For more information about the club, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Laurine Kennedy, librarian for the Clarke County Library. All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at noon today at the Clarion Conference Center.
Shawquon Ruritan
Shawquon Ruritan meets at the Stephens City United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. every third Thursday of each month.
Civitan Club
Northern Shenandoah Valley Civitan Club, a nonprofit organization with the emphasis on helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday evenings of the month at the Top Of Virginia Regional Chamber Office at 407 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester on the second and fourth Thursday evenings.
Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house at 2921 Grace St. in Winchester. After a short business meeting, there usually follows an informative program. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us.
Woman’s Club of Clarke County
The Woman’s Club of Clarke County will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Berryville Baptist Church. The agenda includes the nomination of a recording secretary, the election of officers for 2020 and December activities. Members are reminded to bring items for FISH. Guest speaker will be Leslie Williams of Berryville Physical Therapy & Wellness, who will address ways to reduce falls and fractures. Scheduled hostesses are Pat Cobb, Cathy Kirby, Barbara Lee and Rosemary Leone. Dues for 2020 are payable now. For more information, call 955-4491.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.