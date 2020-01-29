VFW Post 9760
VFW Post 9760 will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at Post 9760 at 425 S. Buckmarsh St., U.S. 340, Berryville.
Prospective members are invited to attend and bring evidence of qualifying service.
VFW Post Auxiliary meets the same day at the same place and time, 7:00 pm.
The Post is a non-smoking post. Contact phone number 540-532-8015 or 540-955-9812.
Lord Fairfax Orchid Society
The Lord Fairfax Orchid Society will conduct its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church at 2077 N. Frederick Pike (U.S. 522 North).
This month’s meeting will consist of old and new business, orchid show table and judging and orchids for sale. A panel of expert orchid growers will be available to answer all questions about orchids. All meetings are open to the public and all are welcome.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room.
For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
The Kiwanis Club of Old Town meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the Godfrey Miller Home and Fellowship Center, 28 S. Loudoun St. for lunch and a program of local interest. Anyone interested in membership in this community service club should contact Tessa Doherty at 540-247-2353. For more information, call Doug Butler at 540-771-0253
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The Jan. 20 winners were: J. David Grier and Bill Sharp, first: Lynn Welsh and Ben Price, second.
The Jan. 21 winners were: Virginia Fluet and Gerard O’Malley, first; Robert and Ilonka McNeill, second.
The Jan. 25 North/South winners were: Jim and Kathy Arbogast, first; Ann Grisdale and Susan Fleming, second. East/West winners were: Bill Singer and Milan Majarov, first; Steve Straight and Martin Janowitz, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at noon today at the Clarion Conference Center.
Civitan Club
Northern Shenandoah Valley Civitan Club, a nonprofit organization with the emphasis on helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday evenings of the month at the Top Of Virginia Regional Chamber Office at 407 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester on the second and fourth Thursday evenings.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church.
The program will be a Club Meeting to discuss some club businesss.
All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Winchester Magic Club
The Winchester Magic Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Incredible Flying Objects (111 N. Loudoun St.). Mos members are adults, but all magicians at least 7 years old are welcome to join and attend. We are a local chapter of The Society of American Magicians, the world’s oldest and most prestigious magic organization. Bring something to perform. Call 540-771-5485 for more information.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room. The guest speaker will be Dario Savarese from Full Circle Marketing.
For more information about the club, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club. Ruth Truman with the non-profit Savvy Giving by Design—Virginia will be the speaker.
Winchester Area Newcomers Club
Winchester Area Newcomers Club is a social organization for women who are new to the Winchester area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends.
The purpose of the club is to promote fellowship through a variety of social activities. Interest activity groups meet monthly or seasonally throughout the year in variety of locations.
Monthly General Meetings featuring speakers presenting community information are held at 10:30 a.m. from September to May in the Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, in Meeting Room Door #3. A brown bag lunch and social activities are planned at the church after the meeting.
More information is found at http: www.winchesternewcomersclub.org/. Click on the “contact us” link and fill in your information to be contacted.
Kiwanis of Blue Ridge
The Kiwanis of Blue Ridge will meet from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Perkins Restaurant. Members and visitors are welcome. For more information, contact Kyle Homan at 540-722-7459.
Conservation Club
The Winchester-Frederick County Conservation Club, Inc. is accepting scholarship applications through April 10 from college-bound senior graduates of public and private high schools and home schools in our membership area of Frederick, Clarke, Warren and Shenandoah counties including all cities and towns. Applicants should be pursuing an Environmental Conservation field of study. Contact your high school guidance departments for an application and instructions or send a request to WFCCC, PO Box 1431, Stephens City, Va. 22655. Include an e-mail address if you would like the form and instructions electronically. Visit the club’s website at www.winchesterfrederickcountyconservationclubinc.com for more information.
Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house at 2921 Grace St. in Winchester. After a short business meeting, there usually follows an informative program. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us.
Shawquon Ruritan
Shawquon Ruritan meets at the Stephens City United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. every third Thursday of each month.
Winchester-Shawnee Lions Club
The Winchester-Shawnee Lions Club will meet at 6:30 tonight in Westminster-Canterbury. If you would like to attend, call 540-662-0688.
