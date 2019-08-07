Disabled American Veterans
The Disabled American Veterans will meet at 7:30 tonight at the Cherry Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive. Call Leroy Lovett at 540-667-6327 for more information. New members welcome.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet not meet at noon Thursday. Instead, the club will hold its annual club picnic that evening at the Rotary Shelter in Jim Barnett Park.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church. Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room.
Winter Brooks will speak to us about the “Out of Darkness Walk” being held on Oct. 12 at Sherando High School. The purpose is to bring awareness to suicide prevention.
Guests and visiting Rotarians are welcome. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
SV Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house, 2921 Grace St. in Winchester. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us. Visitors welcome.
Apple Valley Needle Threaders
The Apple Valley Needle Threaders will meet Thursday to hear a lecture by AVNT member Sue Hickman (www.studio2724.com). She is an accomplished, award winning speaker who will discuss “The Making of a Quilt Artist.” AVNT meets on the second Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the VFW Post 9760, 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. More info: avntquilters@gmail.comDick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The July 29 winners were: Bill Sharp and J. David Grier, first; George Caley and Dagmar Loose, second.
The July 30 North/South winners were: J. David Grier and Dagmar Loose, first; Margaret Neiberger and Mindy Schryver, second. East/West winners were: Emily Huttar and Bill Grewe, first; Stephen Montague and Larry Graham, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet from noon to 1 p.m. today at the Clarion Inn Conference Center for a business meeting.
